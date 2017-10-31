Here’s Why New Year’s Resolutions Are The Absolute Worst
Crappy New Year. (more…)
Crappy New Year. (more…)
Sometimes you need to taste all the colors of the rainbow. (more…)
The confronting footage shows terrified people ducking for cover and running. (more…)
That instant connection could blow up in your face. (more…)
Muffs are in. (more…)
"It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that." (more…)
The best things in life aren't always free. (more…)
Every. Single. Year. (more…)
Life appears to be good for Kim and Kanye. (more…)
Because you only get one shot at life. (more…)