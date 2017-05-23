Extreme facial, anyone?



The 100-layer challenge has been a popular trend for beauty vloggers for quite a while now.

Ideas like 100 layers of foundation or fake lashes have resulted in funny, and somewhat disgusting, videos we just can’t not watch, so when Korean beauty brand Soko Glam posted the 100 sheet mask challenge, of course they had our attention.

As a way to celebrate their 100k followers, co-founder of the brand, Charlotte Cho, volunteered to get buried under a mountain of slimy sheet masks while being filmed.

We love how calm Cho stays even when announcing she is slowly getting suffocated by the gooey mess after the 50th layer and needs a straw stuck through the mouth opening of the masks in order to breathe.

The things you do for Instagram…

When the 100 layers, which by the end seem to have become one heavy block of slime, are lifted off Cho’s face, her skin has had a serious serum infusion, although we seriously doubt you can multiply the effectiveness of a sheet mask by using more than one at the same time.

The Soko Glam team seems to agree, stating in the video’s caption this challenge was done for fun and should not be recreated. Seeing how expensive buying 100 sheet masks would be, we doubt anyone would.

Image and media via instagram.com.

Comment: What’s your fave mask product right now?