11 Alternative Wedding Cake Ideas That Are Sheer Genius

Who needs fruit cake when you’ve got an Oreo tower?!!

Gone are the days of yawn-worthy predictable receptions held at run-of-the-mill venues, spent eaten fondant-coated fruit cake and downing house wine.

Today’s wedding receptions are all about quirk factor. From botanical cocktails to farmhouse ceremonies decorated with doughnut walls, nothing’s off limits and tradition is oh-so over.

So if you’re keen to follow suit and go unconventional with your own nuptial celebrations, take note from these seriously inspiring (and delish!) wedding cake alternatives sure to be remembered by your guests long after the last slice is devoured…

1. This cheesy alternative.

2. This on-point Oreo stack.

3. This perfect pizza tower.

4. This Subway lover’s dream.

5. This ice-cream cone goodness.

6. This cake pop dream.

7. This Rice Krispy creation.

8. This pancake stack perfection.

9. This magic macaron selection.

10. This bombtastic brownie cake.

11. And this delectable doughnut tower.

Images via pinterest.com.

Comment: What’s the most impressive wedding cake alternative you’ve ever seen, or eaten?