11 Hip New Foodie Things That Are As Black As Your Soul

Because we’re sick to death of rainbows.

If there’s one trend taking over the world RN, it’s the unicorn fad.

It seems like everything is channeling the mythical animal nowadays, with its rainbow hues forcing their way into bright cupcake recipes and inspiring makeup looks fit for a fairy princess – jam-packed with enough glitter to put any festival-goer (and their sparkling boobs) to shame.

With this imaginary creature taking the foodie, makeup and hair world by storm, it’s hard to find any escape from the unicorn-obsessed market.

But not everyone wants to eat unicorn toast for breakfast or post an Instagram pic of their (admittedly pretty) unicorn ice-cream. Which is why foodies are fighting back with trendy new creations that couldn’t be more of an antithesis of the fad if they tried: enter the black food craze.

If you’re sick to death of all the rainbows and sunshine infiltrating your fave dishes and would prefer to nosh on something as dark as your hardened soul, take heart. Because black is back. We all have a little darkness in our souls, and now we can have it in our stomachs as well…

1. This pitch-black water which looks like liquid nightmares.

A post shared by blk.beverages (@blk.beverages) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:19am PDT

2. This creepy black ice-cream.

A post shared by T A I • A R C (@diaryoftai) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

3. These on-trend dark macarons.

A post shared by Iszapmaszk Webáruház 😁 (@iszapmaszk.hu) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

4. This black latte, which would be a sin to drink with milk.

A post shared by Chekd (@chekdapp) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

5. This devilishly decadent black velvet cake.

A post shared by Urbanspace NYC (@urbanspacenyc) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:30am PST

6. This doughnut, tempting you to the dark side.

A post shared by Darci (@dkbnyny) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

7. This inky pasta for the adventurous foodie.

A post shared by Em (@min_emz89) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

8. These black cupcakes, for when you want a cupcake that’s definitely not childish.

A post shared by Ovenly (@ovenly) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

9. This black hotdog, for when you’re tempted for something darker.

A post shared by @sophiepride on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

10. This black rice sushi, which reinvents the trendy classic.

A post shared by Beyond Sushi (@beyondsushinyc) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

11. And this beautiful black burger.

A post shared by Good Honest Products (@goodhonestproducts) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

Images via instagram.com and pinterest.com.

