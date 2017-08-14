11 Nail Ideas For Long Nails That Are Bomb AF

Yes, please, to all of these.

If you’re a gal dedicated to maintaining long digits, you’re probably very familiar with the struggle of deciding how to decorate them every time you head to the salon.

What color? What shape? To add a design, or not add a design? Shellac, or regular polish? WHAT IS THE MEANING OF LIFE??!

The only thing more stressful is trying to get a pair of shoes in your size during an ASOS flash sale.

Thankfully, these inspired long nail ideas are sure to get your creative juices flowing, so you have one less thing to stress about at your next nail appointment…

1. This matte emerald green mani.

2. These glossy gray digits.

3. This mystical purple perfection.

4. This naked statement.

5. This rose gold dream.

6. This all white look.

7. This holographic heaven.

8. These unicorn-inspired claws.

9. This cut-out creation.

10. These stunning stiletto nails.

11. And these bejeweled beauties.

Images via pinterest.com.