13 Insanely Clever Ways You Never Knew You Could Use Avocados

They’re good for more than just guac.



Avocados are one of the healthiest foods out there. One reason is that they’re extremely nutrient dense – meaning they provide a lot of nutrients while containing relatively few calories. One-third of a medium-sized avocado contains almost 20 vitamins and minerals, and has only about 80 calories. Another reason is that while they’re high in fat, it’s the ‘good’ kind of fat: monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat.

Most of us probably have our go-to guac recipe that we think of when we see avocados on special at the supermarket. And maybe you’ve branched out into avocado toast for breakfast or lunch. But there are so many other uses for the humble avo – including a few that don’t even involve ingesting it; and once you try them, you’ll develop a whole new appreciation for the single-seeded fruit (yep, it’s technically a fruit, not a vegetable)…

1. Blend it up into a breakfast smoothie

The ginger and cayenne pepper in this recipe give it a kick that’s guaranteed to wake you up in the morning.

2. Make vegan chocolate pudding

Actually, it’s raw vegan chocolate pudding – and here’s

3. Give yourself a beauty treatment

Combine avocado with honey, lemon, and oatmeal to make a soothing, hydrating treat for your skin. Details here.

4. Use it as a butter substitute

Basically, you can sub avocado in any recipe that calls for butter. Just whip it up and measure it out – it couldn’t be easier.

5. Use it as an egg substitute

If you try to, you’ll be glad to know you can add avocados to the list of things you can use to replace eggs in many of your recipes.

6. Make mouth-watering vegan chocolate mousse

Chocolate and avocado are basically a match made in heaven. This recipe is proof.

7. Bake an amazing cheesecake

This no-bake avocado lime cheesecake is definitely not vegan – but looks absolutely delish, nonetheless. Get the recipe here.

8. Mix up a hair mask

Your hair needs good nutrition, too. Make it glossy and strong with an avocado hair mask. Here’s how to make it. (Bonus: applying mashed avocado directly to your scalp is said to stimulate hair growth.)

9. Make french fries

These ‘fries’ are actually baked – so on top of being easy, addictive, and yummy, they’re good for you, too. Try them yourself.

10. Make your own hummus

When you think of making a dip with avocado, your mind probably goes right to guacamole. But avocado makes a mean hummus, too. Break out the pita and chips and whip some up for your next party. Recipe here!

11. Devil some eggs

Everyone loves a deviled egg. But fill them with avocado, and they’re even better. Just call them green devils. Get the recipe here.

12. Whip up a milkshake

Sweeter than a smoothie, this traditional Indonesian treat is topped with a swirl of chocolate syrup. Yum. Here’s how to make it.

13. Bake some brownies

These dark chocolate brownies look amazing – and even better, they’re vegan. Seriously; make them now. Recipe here.

