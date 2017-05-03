13 Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Anything But Traditional

Flowers are nice, but these gifts are next level.

What would we be without our mothers? Definitely not the people we are today, as our mothers shape us, advise us, teach us, and above all else, love us.

And quite frankly, we often take them for granted and fail to show gratitude. That doesn’t make us bad people…but given Mother’s Day is just around the corner, it certainly couldn’t hurt our brownie points score to put some more effort into finding the right gift for her instead of opting for the same old cliché candles and chocolates.

Chances are you know your mother very well, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find something she truly likes, but if you’re still struggling, let these 13 outside-the-box gift ideas guide you…

1. Nespresso Essenza Mini

Mothers are morning people because they have to be, so the least you can do for yours is make sure she wakes up to a damn good cup of coffee. The new Essenza Mini is the smallest Nespresso coffee machine ever made, perfect for smaller kitchen spaces and no-fuss mothers who like to start their day right.

2. 213 Apparel Downtown To Be Happy Tee

Our mothers always know how to put a smile on our faces, even in the toughest of situations, so put one back on hers with this cute top, sure to make her happy. Spreading positive vibes doesn’t get much easier.

3. Kikki K Svenska Hem Vase

Giving flowers as a Mother’s Day gift is nice, but giving flowers in an uber-stylish vase is much nicer. The new Kikki K Svenska range is elegant and cute at the same time, and will look super chic on your mother’s always-immaculately-set dinner table.

4. The Goodnight Co Sweet Dreams Crystals

If your mother is a bohemian at heart, crystals will fill her with joy this Mother’s Day. Bloodstone boosts enthusiasm, Citrine will give her confidence, and Amethyst promotes happiness. Plus, they look fab on any bedside table.

5. Veet Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler

Chances are you learned a thing or two about body hair grooming from your mother; in fact, she was probably the one who warned you about over-plucking your brows. Show her you listened with the very cool Veet Precision Beauty Styler, which has been designed to make grooming small, hard-to-get-to places a lot easier, as it trims eyebrows and other delicate body parts super precisely and efficiently.

6. Thread Etiquette Minimalist Timepiece

You can never go wrong with a watch, especially when it looks this good. The combination of matte black and pink is bold, but feminine, and a match made in heaven for any fashionista mother.

7. Megan Hess Takeaway Cup

Billions of disposable takeaway cups end up in landfill every year, and this chic reusable cup ensures your eco-conscious mother won’t contribute to that. What better way to show her you got the message when she told you to “Reduce, reuse, recycle” when you were growing up?

8. George Foreman Veggie Spiralizer

If your mother is the best cook in the world and you keep coming back for her food, she’ll love getting to try inventive new recipes with this veggie spiralizer, that creates healthy veggie ribbons, slices, or spirals in a matter of seconds.

9. Von Routte iPhone Sleeve

Is your mother more tech savvy than you sometimes? Well, even if not, she probably loves taking pictures and messaging you with her smartphone, so she’ll love this stylish leather sleeve to protect it.

10. Mary Kay Baked Heart Powder

This beautiful blush doesn’t only look really cute, one dollar from every powder purchase also goes to the Look Good Feel Better foundation; a community service program that teaches cancer patients how to manage the appearance-related side-effects caused by chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

11. SK-II Mother’s Day Sakura Limited Edition

Treat your mother to this luxurious skincare combo including the iconic SK-II Facial Treatment Essence and Cellumination Deep Surge Ex Moisturiser. Like a spa treatment in your mother’s own home, this beauty duo transform skin from dull to radiant.

12. Neue Blvd Swizzle Sticks

The only thing to make a tasty cocktail even better is a fun swizzle stick bopping about in it, and these gorgeous copper pineapple sticks will be the pièce de résistance at your mother’s next dinner party.

13. Lush Mother’s Day Bath Bomb

Sometimes, all your mother needs is a hot bubble bath to relax and unwind. Lush’s Mother’s Day bath bomb will give her the me-time she deserves with Sicilian lemon, sweet orange, and rose scents sure to make her forget about the dirty clothes piling up in the laundry for a while.