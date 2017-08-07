13 Motivational Quotes That’ll Make You Want To Start Living Your Best Life Today

This may be the most productive thing you read all day.

Words are powerful things.

There are some things that people say that stay with us forever. Some good, some not so good, others awful. But they all have the power to shape who we become; how we see the world, and ourselves.

And these 13 motivational quotes from some of the most inspiring people in history are no different. In fact, reading them right now might just be the push you need to start that new project, finally write that book or go after that job you’ve always wanted. It’s never to late to start living your best life. And there’s really no better time to start than right now, so get reading and get motivated to kick-start you; version 2.0…

1. “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” Mark Twain

2. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Maya Angelou

3. “I haven’t failed, I’ve found 10 000 ways that don’t work.” Thomas Edison

4. “Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.” Maggie Kuhn

5. “Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.” Oprah Winfrey

6. “The future depends on what you do today.” Mahatma Gandhi

7. “If you don’t build your dreams, someone will hire you to help build theirs.” Tony Gaskin

8. “Sometimes you just have to put on lip gloss and pretend to be psyched.” Mindy Kaling

9. “Don’t be afraid to take time to learn. It’s good to work for other people. I worked for others for 20 years. They paid me to learn.” Vera Wang

10. “Keep on going and chances are you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I have never heard of anyone stumbling on something sitting down.” Charles F. Kettering

11. “When nobody else celebrates you, learn to celebrate yourself. When nobody else compliments you, then compliment yourself. It’s not up to other people to keep you encouraged. It’s up to you. Encouragement should come from the inside.” Joel Osteen

12. “Be true to the game, because the game will be true to you. If you try to shortcut the game, then the game will shortcut you. If you put forth the effort, good things will be bestowed upon you. That’s truly about the game, and in some ways that’s about life, too.” Michael Jordan

13. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act but a habit.” Aristotle

Image via favim.com.

Comment: Share a quote with us that inspired you in your life.

Liked this? Stay up to date with everything SHESAID and score a chance to win tickets for you and four friends to the Caribbean by signing up to our newsletter right here!