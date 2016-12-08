13 Non-Boring Christmas Gifts For The Guy In Your Life

We might want to borrow a few of these.

Whether he’s your boyfriend, husband, BFF, or brother, men are hard AF to buy gifts for.

They don’t care for arguably impractical but beautiful gifts like we do, and often say stupid things like “I don’t need anything” in an attempt to keep us from buying what they would describe as ‘clutter’. Not helpful, guys…

Giving gifts isn’t about needing something, it’s about wanting something and making people feel happy and appreciated.

Gifts for guys might have to be more functional, but at the same time, they shouldn’t be boring. Too-hard basket? Not if you take inspiration from our selection of carefully curated Christmas presents for men who “don’t need anything”…

1. Bose Soundsport Pulse Headphones

These clever headphones have a built-in heart rate sensor so he can monitor his fitness while working out.

2. Typo Punnet Container

So he stops taking his lunch to work in plastic bags. Offering to prepare his lunches is optional.

3. Rocky Road Limited Edition Holly Tin

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and as a bonus, the stylish black cookie tin looks good in any kitchen.

4. Nespresso Limited Edition Touch Travel Mug and Variations Coffee Capsules

If he’s a coffee addict, why not make his morning to-go coffees remind him of you with this cool travel mug?!

5. Bensimon White Tennis Shoes

There’s always room for improvement when it comes to a guy’s shoes. These classic Bensimon’s are a great staple and a good start to upgrading his wardrobe.

6. Biology Body Balance Pack

Having his own set of body wash and lotion will hopefully be the hint he needs to stop using your beauty products.

7. Wild Turkey Bourbon

We can’t think of a drink more manly than whiskey, so when in doubt, get him some Wild Turkey Bourbon.

8. Fitbit Alta

Starting the new year with a fitbit is sure to keep him motivated to stay healthy and fit – and maybe this attitude will rub off on us, too.

9. Pig & Hen Wristband

He’ll love this arm candy as long as you don’t call it a bracelet – it’s a wristband, of course.

10. Dear Barber Grooming Kit

For the hairy guy who likes to keep his facial hair long, this is all he needs to maintain his glorious hipster beard.

11. Evo Hair Future Zen Not A Man Bag

These skincare products not only smell great, but the funny names, such as ‘überwurst’ and ‘box o’ bollox’ are sure to make him laugh.

12. Braun Series 9 Shaver

Capturing more hair in one stroke than any other shaver, this is the Rolls Royce among grooming tools, guaranteed to make him feel super spesh.

13. Poc Jox Fit Kit

This fitness kit includes a skipping rope and ‘hands-free shorts’ with specially designed pockets for his phone, credit cards, and keys, so he can train without losing his stuff.

