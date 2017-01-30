13 Unicorn Inspired Beauty Products That Are Quite Simply, Magical

Why only wear one shade when you can wear all of them?

It’s hard to explain our generation’s current obsession with unicorns other than, well, they look pretty.

From unicorn toast to unicorn ice-cream and even hidden unicorn hair, it seems we can’t get enough of the mystical creature.

But whatever the reason we love the rainbow-hued horse with a horn, it was only a matter of time until the trend hit the beauty industry, resulting in some of the prettiest makeup products to ever exist, with most of them flying off the shelves.

Of course you can go all out and turn yourself into a unicorn inspired piece of art with the following cosmetics, or you can use them in a more subtle way and add just a hint of unicorn to your daily makeup routine.

Either way, we love anything that combines pretty pastels, glitter, and a whole lot of magic…

1. Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears

This creamy lipstick sold out immediately thanks to its iridescent shade, sure to make your lips look out of this world.

2. Milk Holographic Stick

This shimmery stick is a true multitasker and can be used on cheekbones, eyes, and lips to add a prismatic glow.

3. Jesse’s Girl Glow Stix

This lip gloss turns any lipstick into a unicorn shade when used as a top coat thanks to its holographic formula.

4. Bitter Lace Beauty Prism Highlighter

This magical rainbow highlighter took the internet by storm making everyone want cheeks that look like they were kissed by a unicorn.

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit in Moonchild

This palette offers the prettiest pastels ever with a kaleidoscopic, shimmering effect and fab names like ‘purple horseshoe’.

6. Makeup Geek Duochrome Highlighter

These highlighters illuminate your skin like no other thanks to their incredibly pigmented formula and metallic finish.

7. Sigma Lip Switch

Like an oil spill on your lips, these holographic lip glosses add a three-dimensional layer to your lips that changes hue depending on where the light hits it.

8. Love Luxe Beauty What Unicorns Are Made Of Highlighter

Reflective pastel green, pink, and yellow iridescents, with purple and blue splatter is combined in this dreamy unicorn compact sure to give you a magical glow.

9. Hurly-Burly Unicorn Makeup Brush Set

Life is too short for boring makeup brushes. These unicorn inspired wands make applying makeup a whole lot more fun.

10. Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss in Oil Slick

While this creamy eyeshadow looks brown in the pot, it reflects greens and purples once applied – magic!

11. I Heart Makeup Unicorns Heart Highlighter

Not only does this rainbow highlighter look incredible on your cheeks, but it also comes in this cute heart shaped box.

12. ILNP Nail Lacquer in Happily Ever After

This lilac and holographic pigment nail polish will give your digits the attention they deserve.

13. Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

This prismatic eyeliner can be layered over eyeshadow or dark eyeliner to add an iridescent effect with tiny glitter particles for an instant magical feel.

