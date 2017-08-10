14 Depressing Things That Have Happened To Anyone Who’s Ever Been On A Tinder Date

Online dating is a hard game to play.

If you’re single and not currently living in a cave, chances are you’ve at least flirted with Tinder.

But while it’s arguably the best known dating app around, its rep is more than a little shady. If you’ve managed to escape using it for more than 20 minutes without receiving a dick pic, you deserve a special mention in the history books.

Let’s face it, when safely tucked away behind their phone screens, most guys are willing to send pretty douchey messages – things the same men wouldn’t dare utter in real-life. (Thankfully that’s also made way for a glorious trend of women savagely shutting down TSPs – Tinder sex pests – in epic style.) So while Tinder dating can include the following depressing moments, it’s at the very least reminded us of the girl power still living strong in every woman who’s ever smugly crafted the perfect comeback to the ever-threatening eggplant emoji…

1. You finally get the courage to ask someone on Tinder on a date, only to get shut down.

2. Or worse, your prospective Tinder date suggests ‘Netflix and Chill’ instead of dinner.

3. You spend hours getting ready only to have your date cancel at the last minute.

4. You actually go on the date and they turn up and look different to their profile pics. Turns out, you’ve been kittenfished!

5. While you’re on your date, you run out of conversation topics and sit in awkward silence

6. Or worse, they say too much, and none of it is good.

7. The topic of past love-life comes up and they say a horrible comment about other women they’ve met on Tinder.

8. While you’re on the date, they get Tinder notifications right in front of you.

9. Or, open their Tinder notifications and start swiping while you’re still on the date.

10. They don’t even try to act like they want to get to know you, instead spending the entire date talking about themselves or asking creepy AF questions about your sexual preferences.

11. They go up to the bar and buy themselves a drink, leaving you empty-handed, or ask to split the bill when the meal is finished.

12. You leave the date and never hear from them again. Even if everything went amazingly; it’s literally like you never existed.

13. Or worse, they assume because you’ve been on one date you’d just love to see an unsolicited picture of their penis.

14. After vowing to never Tinder again, you eventually re-download it and begin swiping away again, because, after all, not all Tinder dates end in disaster. Someone’s eventually gotta get lucky, right?

