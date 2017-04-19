14 Frivolously Fun Drinking Games For Grown-Ass Women

Because ladies like a good drink, too.

Let’s face it, sometimes you want to get drunk, and you want to get drunk fast.

You might need to get turnt before hitting the club with your girlfriends, or you might be stuck at a family gathering and desperately clutching to alcohol in order to get through it. You might want to make super alcoholic cocktails to inject some liquid confidence into your system, or you might be content just drinking your fave beverage all night.

Whatever the reason for your alcoholic craving, playing a cheeky drinking game is definitely the most entertaining way to get intoxicated if you’re an adult lady who loves to drink.

Try one (or five) of these super fun drinking games at your next gathering to really get the party started. And obviously proceed with caution like any good grown-ass woman would…

1. Truth and lies

This is a classic drinking game guaranteed to get you very drunk. Go around the circle and have each player tell two stories about themselves – one which is true, and one which is a lie. The next player then has to guess which is the true story. If they get it wrong, they drink, and if they guess correctly, the story-teller has to drink. The game then continues around the circle until everyone is bored, or really buzzed.

2. Confidence

Have everyone sit in a circle around a large jug or a cup. Pass a coin around the circle and take turns flipping it. Before flipping the coin, the person whose turn it is must pour a portion of their drink into the jug – the amount should be determined based off of how confident they’re feeling. They then flip the coin, calling it in the air. If they guess wrong, they chug what is in the jug before passing the coin. If they guess correctly, the coin is passed on to the next person who adds their drink to the jug concoction, who then tests their confidence.

3. Most likely

Players all sit in a circle and someone asks a ‘most likely’ question; something like “Who is most likely to pass out in the bathroom at a club?” or, “Who is most likely to get arrested for stalking Channing Tatum?”. On the count of three, everyone points at who they think would be the most likely to do whatever was mentioned. You take a drink for however many people are pointing at you, so if five people think you’ll be passing out in the bathroom of the nightclub later, you take five drinks. It’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy…

4. Slip it in

Before your guests arrive, brainstorm a phrase for each one that they will then need to slip in to casual conversation throughout the night – without anyone noticing. The phrases can be anything, like “I just started at a new gym”, “I hate chocolate, or “It’s going to be a big night”.

If you use your phrase and five minutes go past without anyone noticing, everyone has to drink. But if you get called out for using your phrase, you have to drink.

5. Paranoia

Everyone sits in a circle and one person whispers a “who” question based on someone in the group, into the ear of the person to their right. This question might be something like “Who here do you think has had the most sex?”. The person then has to answer the question out loud. The catch: no-one else knows what the original question was. If the person whose name was said wants to find out what the question about them was, they have to take a drink. If they chose not to drink, then everyone else in the circle gets to hear the question (via whispering), and that person never gets to know. Fair warning: even if you think you aren’t paranoid, this game will make you feel it.

6. If you know what I mean

Just like the So Who’s Line Is It Anyway skit of the same name, this game is for the dirty-minded. Two people are given a scenario – like “you’re at the circus” – and have to go back and forth saying remarks with the phrase “if you know what I mean…” attached to the end. Things like, “The circus elephant has a big trunk, if you know what I mean…” or, “Those trapeze artists are very flexible, if you know what I mean...” Whoever runs out of vaguely sexual sounding phrases first has to down the rest of their drink.

7. Medusa

Players sit around a circular table covered in filled shot glasses – or jello shots – and everyone puts their head down on the table. On the count of three, everyone looks up at stares at another player. If you find yourself staring at someone who isn’t looking back at you, you’re safe! But if you look up and are staring directly into someone’s eyes, you shout “Medusa!” and take a shot. The game continues until the tabletop of shots is gone.

8. Cup swap

Each player has two cups – one that is full of alcohol and one which is completely empty – and a spoon. They then have one minute to transfer as much of their drink from one cup to the other using only the spoon, and when the minute is up, they have to drink whatever is left in the original cup. This game is much harder than it sounds, and the drunker you get, the harder it gets.

9. Straight face

Straight face is all about ridiculous and inappropriate sentences – basically, any sentence that would be impossible to say or hear without cracking a smile. Everyone writes these sentences on small pieces of paper, and one at a time, players chose a slip of paper and attempt to read it aloud while keeping a straight face. If they lose their cool, they must drink.

10. Sip, Sip, Shot

Remember playing Duck, Duck, Goose as a kid? Well, this is that exact game, except with alcohol and shots. Everyone sits in a circle and one person goes around bopping people on the head while instructing them to “sip”. The people who are bopped have to sip their drink. The bopper then chooses someone to say “shot” to, who then has to leap up, chase the bopper around the circle and try to tag them. If they succeed, they become the bopper. If they don’t, they have to do a shot. See, exactly like the playground version…

11. Boat race

Everyone puts themselves into equal teams and sits one in front of each other in a line. Once everyone is ready, someone yells “Drink!”, and the race begins. The front person must the start chugging their drink. Once it is completely finished, the second player can then start to drink. The race continues until everyone on the team has finished their drinks, and the first team to finish all their drinks wins.

12. I’m going to the bar

The first person starts by saying, “I’m going to the bar and I need to get a margarita” (or any alcoholic drink). The following player repeats the line and adds another drink to the list. After a few rounds, you might get something like: “I’m going to the bar and I need to get a margarita, a mojito, a tequila shot, a beer, and a Cosmopolitan.” You must keep going and going until someone screws up, and then, obviously, they have to take a shot.

13. Century club

This game is for people who can commit. Players take a sip or shot of beer every minute, for 100 minutes. It is best to have someone keeping an eye on the clock, and even then, you’re bound to miss a couple of shots here and there. People who go the entire 100 minutes are now members of The Century Club. And likely members of the Terrible Hangover club as well (unless they try one of these tips for avoiding hugging the toilet bowl the next day).

14. Word

This game is so simple, which is exactly how drinking games should be. Someone thinks of a word that is absolutely prohibited to be said, and if anyone utters that word throughout the night, they have to drink. You can make people get exponentially drunk by designating a common word like “the” or “and”, or a not-so-common word like “extraordinary” if you want to take it easy.

