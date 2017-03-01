14 Instagrammable Walls People Can’t Stop Posing In Front Of

Add these to your bucket list. 

If you keep seeing pretty people in front of the same wall in your Insta feed, it’s no coincidence. Posing in front of famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building when seeing the world is boring by today’s social media standards, and, quite frankly, just not pretty enough for garnering max likes (as all good Instagram Husbands well know).

Today’s must-snap places aren’t historical buildings or impressive architecture; they’re walls, very beautiful walls. Especially in LA and NYC, where murals have become quite the sensation, thanks to people’s attraction to everything pretty and rainbow-hued.

From simple monochrome to elaborate portraits and nostalgic scenes, it’d be hard to walk past these walls pieces of art without taking a quick selfie. So if you’re around any of the following cities, make sure your iPhone battery doesn’t die on you and your hashtags are on point. No filter necessary…

1. The ‘Make You Go Dream’ wall in New York.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 9.42.29 am

2. The ‘Love Wall’ in Venice, California.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 9.45.11 am

3. The pastel wall in London.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 9.47.26 am

4. The Audrey Hepburn wall in New York.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 9.49.57 am

5. The Moët wall in New York.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 9.51.45 am

6. The ‘Carrera Cafe’ Wall in Hollywood.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.41.19 am

7. The ‘I Like You’ wall in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.01.08 am

8. The angel wings wall in Los Angeles.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 9.26.46 am

9. The ‘Anya Paint Face’ wall in Sydney.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.09.44 am

10. The Paul Smith wall in Los Angeles.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.17.17 am

11. The ‘Gum Wall’ in Seattle.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.20.59 am

12. The flamingo wall in Chicago.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.23.47 am

13. The ‘Wynwood Walls’ wall in Miami.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.32.14 am

14. The ‘Dot Wall’ in Los Angeles.

Screen Shot 2017-02-21 at 10.18.23 am

Images via instagram.com and amongotherthings.com.

Comment: Have we missed an amazing wall from this list? Share it with us!

 