14 Instagrammable Walls People Can’t Stop Posing In Front Of

If you keep seeing pretty people in front of the same wall in your Insta feed, it’s no coincidence. Posing in front of famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building when seeing the world is boring by today’s social media standards, and, quite frankly, just not pretty enough for garnering max likes (as all good Instagram Husbands well know).

Today’s must-snap places aren’t historical buildings or impressive architecture; they’re walls, very beautiful walls. Especially in LA and NYC, where murals have become quite the sensation, thanks to people’s attraction to everything pretty and rainbow-hued.

From simple monochrome to elaborate portraits and nostalgic scenes, it’d be hard to walk past these walls pieces of art without taking a quick selfie. So if you’re around any of the following cities, make sure your iPhone battery doesn’t die on you and your hashtags are on point. No filter necessary…

1. The ‘Make You Go Dream’ wall in New York.

2. The ‘Love Wall’ in Venice, California.

3. The pastel wall in London.

4. The Audrey Hepburn wall in New York.

5. The Moët wall in New York.

6. The ‘Carrera Cafe’ Wall in Hollywood.

7. The ‘I Like You’ wall in Minneapolis.

8. The angel wings wall in Los Angeles.

9. The ‘Anya Paint Face’ wall in Sydney.

10. The Paul Smith wall in Los Angeles.

11. The ‘Gum Wall’ in Seattle.

12. The flamingo wall in Chicago.

13. The ‘Wynwood Walls’ wall in Miami.

14. The ‘Dot Wall’ in Los Angeles.

Images via instagram.com and amongotherthings.com.

