15 Kinky Gifts For A Sexy Christmas Time

Bring on the Christmas cheer with these cheeky gifts.

Why buy boring gifts when you can get someone something guaranteed to make them smile?

While you’ll probably be getting your boyfriend something awesome and practical, he’d definitely appreciate something a little more personal as well. And your BFF would love something sexy on top of her other cool AF gifts. Not only are these kinky presents oh-so cheeky, they will help the recipient forget all about the horrors of the holiday season and embrace their sexual side…

Everyone knows sex is amazing, and with these kinky Christmas gifts, it will definitely be the most wonderful time of the year….

1. LHM Tuxedo Boxer Shorts

For the gentleman who is fancy, right down to his manhood.

Get it here.

2. The Tennis Coach

Let the ‘tennis coach’ take you around the court with this designer vibe.

Get it here.

3. Tracey Cox Supersex Stroker

So the guy in your life can have a super time, even when you’re not around.

Get it here.

4. Happy Rabbit Ring

This cheeky vibe stimulates you both in the most sensual way.

Get it here.

5. Splendid Push-Up Lingerie Set

Give the gift of seduction with this lacy number.

Get it here.

6. The Frenchman

Ooh la la! This vibe feels just like someone is french-kissing your downstairs.

Get it here.

7. Fifty Shades Darker Kinky Fuckery Wild Couples Kit

For the couple who wants to take their sex life to the next level.

Get it here.

8. Fifty Shades Darker Deliciously Deep Steal G-Spot Wand

This classy AF wand will hit the spot, and look good doing it.

Get it here.

9. Lovehoney Oh! Lipstick Vibrator

For the lady in your life who wants to keep things discreet…

Get it here.

10. Lovehoney Oh! Hot Massage Rocks

The perfect way to relax before or after getting intimate.

Get it here.

11. Generous Gel

This lubricant is so chic, you won’t be able to resist using it.

Get it here.

12. Fifty Shades Darker Adrenaline Spikes Metal Wartenberg Pinwheel

For the kinky person who likes to push the limit between pleasure and pain.

Get it here.

13. Lovehoney Tease Me Nipple Clamps

Heighten your lover’s senses with these equally pretty and stimulating nipple clamps.

Get it here.

14. Lovehoney Lickable Massage Candle

Give a sensual massage and clean up afterwards… with your tongue. It’s all edible!

Get it here.

15. Lovehoney Red Crotchless Pearl Thong

Lacy, crotchless and with pearls for bling. Perfect.

Get it here.