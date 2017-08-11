16 Quotes That Sum Up What Real Love Feels Like

Spoiler alert: it ain’t all a bed of roses.

Ah, love.

It’s a miraculous thing that makes us feel all gooey and warm and wondrous…and slightly crazy.

Despite what the rom-coms would have us believe, love is not a bed of roses.

Sometimes it’s messy, and sometimes it’s hard freakin’ work. And these iconic quotes sum that up perfectly. Prepare to nod along if you’ve ever loved or been in love…

1. “Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” James Baldwin

2. “When you love someone, you are scared of getting hurt, and you will get hurt.” Brandon Scott Gorrell

3. “Love never dies a natural death. It dies because we don’t know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of witherings, of tarnishings.” Anaïs Nin

4. “We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.” Orson Welles

5. “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” Paul McCartney

6. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” Mignon McLaughlin

7. “You will always fall in love, and it will always be like having your throat cut, just that fast.” Catherynne M. Valente

8. “The bottom line is that we never fall for the person we’re supposed to.” Jodi Picoult

9. “No one ever fell in love gracefully.” Connie Brockway

10. “When it comes to relationships, maybe we’re all in glass houses, and shouldn’t throw stones. Because you can never really know. Some people are settling down, some are settling and some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies.” Carrie Bradshaw

11. “You are inclined to recklessness and kind of tune out the rest of your life and everything that’s been important to you. It’s actually not all that pleasurable. I don’t know who the hell wants to get in a situation where you can’t bear an hour without somebody’s company.” Colin Firth

12. “To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything.” T. Tolis

13. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” Angelita Lim

14. “The heart wants what it wants. There’s no logic to these things. You meet someone and you fall in love and that’s that.” Woody Allen

15. “It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” Friedrich Nietzsche

16. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” Harry Burns

Image via tumblr.com.

Comment: What’s your all-time fave quote about love and relationships?