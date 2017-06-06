16 Signs Your Partner Is So Perfect For You, It Hurts

When you know, you know.

Some people believe there’s one right person for them out there somewhere, and it’s just a matter of finding them. But with more than seven billion people on the planet, the odds of finding the one person who’s a perfect match for you are pretty slim. You might as well play the lottery; your chances of hitting the jackpot are probably far better.

Luckily, the idea of ‘the one’ is a myth. The truth is, there are many people who could be right for any given person. When you’re single and suffering through terrible date after terrible date, it’s easy to get burned out and feel like you’ll never find that perfect person. But when you meet them, you’ll know. At first, you might not be able to put your finger on exactly why this person is the person for you. But in time, it will start to become clear.

Here are 16 signs you’ve cashed in that winning lottery ticket and found your perfect person…

1. You text each other at the exact same time so often, it’s spooky.

2. Whether you’re both early risers, or both night owls, you seem to run on the same clock.

3. You both like the same dorky movies/TV shows/music.

4. They remember how you take your coffee, and bring it to you in the morning before you can even ask.

5. When you think about him, your face starts to hurt from smiling so hard.

6. He gets along with your mother, even when you don’t.

7. You finish each other’s sentences; it’s like you’re inside each other’s heads.

8. You can relax and be yourself around him, no putting on an act or trying to impress him.

9. He never makes you feel bad when you’re in a bad mood and need some space.

10. He can take one look at your face and know exactly what you’re feeling without you saying a word.

11. He knows when you’ve got a big day at work and checks in with messages of encouragement.

12. He’s the first person you want to share good news with; his pride and happiness is the icing on the cake.

13. He thinks you’re even more beautiful without makeup.

14. He could order for you in a restaurant because he knows you so well – but he won’t, unless you want him to.

15. Your bodies fit together so well, it’s like you were custom made for each other.

16. You feel like a team: the two of you against the world.

Images via tumblr.com, rebloggy.com, headoverfeels.com, bravotv.com, popkey.co, scribblelive.com, wifflegif.com, omnomacres.com, waxdotcom.com, ufc.com, and giphy.com.

Comment: How do you know someone is perfect for you?

