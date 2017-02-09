16 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Much More Fab Than Flowers

Love is in the air.

Let’s just forget that Valentine’s Day has become a manufactured, overly-commercial holiday for a moment, and focus on the simple fact that we all love getting gifts, no matter what day of the year it is.

Unfortunately, guys as a whole tend to lack serious skill in the gift-giving department, often opting for last-minute flowers from the gas station or ill-fitting lingerie we wouldn’t be seen dead in, and then act all surprised when we don’t feel like ripping their clothes off for some steamy thankyou sex.

So if you want to make sure this year’s Valentine’s Day won’t disappoint (especially not as epically as these VDay fails did), we suggest you send your bae a link this Valentine’s gift inspo, sure to result in a happy ending for both of you…

1. ShhhSilk Eye Mask

The soft silk is easy on the sensitive skin around the eyes, helping ward off the fine lines that form around our peepers from rubbing against the pillow over time.

Get it here.

2. The Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Powder

This superfood powder gives your bod a blend of 24 organic ingredients that nourish and enhance your skin and gut health, making you glow from the inside, out.

Get it here.

3. Cotton On Candice Lingerie

You gotta love lingerie that’s sexy, cute, and comfortable at the same time. This lacey bralette and panty combo is so sweet, you’ll wanna show it off to bae as often as poss.

Get it here.

4. Esther Jessie Knot Bow Cuff

This rose gold cuff makes for some serious arm candy, lifting every outfit into cool-chick territory, and the cute knot is a subtle way for your SO to let you know he wants to be intertwined with you forevs.

Get it here.

5. Nespresso Limited Edition Selection Vintage 2014

Nespresso’s new aged coffee variety has a wonderfully roasted, woody taste sure to make early mornings a whole lot better. And it’s pink – the hue of all things luuurve.

Get it here.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Valentine K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick

With just the right blend of pink and beige, this lipstick if the perfect everyday nude shade you’ve spent your whole life searching for. You’ll def wanna pucker up for your sweetie in this.

Get it here.

7. Thread Etiquette Classic Watch

You’ll love telling people what time it is with this beautiful rose gold watch that both says your guy has serious feels for you and appreciates the fact you’re a gal of style.

Get it here.

8. Bobbi Brown Cheek Glow Palette

For that subtly flushed, luminous look, the Bobbi Brown Cheek Glow palette will become your new go-to beauty product after bae gifts it to you.

Get it here.

9. Napoleon Perdis Total Bae Matte It! Lip Gloss

Pink lips turn every boring look into a showstopper, especially with the creamy texture of a gloss, but the matte finish of a stick. If your guy can appreciate that, he’ll score serious cred.

Get it here.

10. Save My Bag Petite Miss

Made from Lycra, this cute bag weighs next to nothing and can be chucked into the washing machine when it’s dirty. And let’s face it, the way to every woman’s heart is with handbags. *Hint, hint*.

Get it here.

11. Kikki K Box Heart: Met You

Your bling deserves to be kept in a pretty place like this adorable heart-shaped box, which is all the more sweeter when it’s given to you by your thoughtful man.

Get it here.

12. Lush Massage Bar

Send your senses into overdrive with this divine smelling massage bar ideal for taking into a saucy shower sesh with your SO. Swoon.

Get it here.

13. Private Coconut Oil Lubricant

With no additives or fragrances, this purified coconut-based lube guarantees a very sexy Valentine’s Day. Yeah, we can already hear the sound of his feet running out to get it.

Get it here.

14. Tory Burch Jolie Fleur Rose Perfume

This romantic fragrance is as feminine as it gets, down to the bottle too pretty to keep in a cupboard. Any boy who gives a gift this beautiful deserves serious brownie points.

Get it here.

15. Campari

Some drinks are sexier than others, and Campari is one of them – evoking fantasies of warm Summer nights in Italy sipping cocktails by the beach with a dashingly handsome gent.

Get it here.

16. Fabletics Dash Seamless Bra

Sports bras don’t have to be ugly, as proven by this romantic strappy number sure to make your next workout much more enjoyable. And your post workout love sesh all the more sexy.

Get it here.