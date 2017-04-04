17 Hairstyle Ideas That’ll Make You Want A Hair Makeover, Stat

So many fab hairstyles, so little time.

I’ve never met a woman who loved her hair. For some reason, most of us tend to feel the need to chop and change our ‘dos almost as often as we change our nail shade, whether it’s just a new way of styling our hair or a complete makeover.

Maybe it’s the fact a good hairstyle can transform the way we look and feel that makes us continuously pursue the perfect cut – it’s hard to beat that fresh-out-of-the-salon feeling.

Social media with its endless #hairinspo posts only fuels our mane madness even more, the countless pictures of perfect looking hair in all shades of the rainbow deserve their own constantly growing folder on my phone, and I’m not afraid to drive my hairdresser crazy with my hair goals until he’s achieved what I want.

If looking at the following pictures doesn’t make you book an appointment with your hair stylist, stat, you have an unusually large amount of willpower – or really fab hair already. Either way, I salute you…

1. This pastel perfection.

2. This cool copper do.

3. This blunt fringe.

4. This platinum blonde beauty.

5. This fuchsia stunner.

6. This lovely lob.

7. This blue and purple ombre.

8. This messy bob.

9. This arty undercut.

10. This rad rose gold.

11. This silver pixie.

12. This cool chick cut.

13. This pretty ponytail.

14. This I-just-woke-up-like-this look.

15. This balayage bomb.

16. This boho babe.

17. This unbelievable unicorn hair.

Images via pinterest.com, instagram.com.

Comment: What hair trend are you loving right now?

 