17 Nail Art Ideas That Are So Cool It’s Criminal

This is why it’s called nail art.

Whether you’re blessed with steady hands and therefore do your own nails, or let a pro take care of your digits, having freshly manicured nails is one of the best feelings ever.

Even more so when you decide to go all out and create nail art so impressive, it should be framed in the Louvre.

When inspiration strikes and your nails are a blank canvas, incredible things can happen – from mural-like mosaics, to detailed drawings, and pretty patterns.

Taking note from any of the following looks is highly recommended, as these 17 women really nailed it. Pun intended.

1. This starry sky.

2. This marvellous mosaic.

3. This matte muse.

4. This nod to Kylie Jenner.

5. This golden goodness.

6. These hot heels.

7. These wild ones.

8. This ethereal look.

9. These eye-catchers.

10. This pop art perfection.

11. These dainty digits.

12. This neon number.

13. This metallic maven.

14. This cool contrast.

15. This black and white wonder.

16. This ornate beauty.

17. And these superb shades.

Images via instagram.com.