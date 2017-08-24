“A good friend will help you move, but a true friend will help you move a body.”

Friends are special people.

They understand us on a level not even our romantic partners can. And they love us in spite of our BS (but also aren’t afraid to call us out on it).

Anyone who’s lucky enough to call someone a best friend knows the special bond that’s formed when you meet someone who just gets you. And these moving friendship quotes perfectly sum that feeling up…

1. “True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” David Tyson Gentry

2. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” C.S. Lewis

3. “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” William Shakespeare

4. “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” Linda Grayson

5. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” Oprah Winfrey

6. “A good friend will help you move, but a true friend will help you move a body.” Steven J. Daniels

7. “A ring is round and has no end. That’s how long you’ll be my friend.” Anonymous

8. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” Elbert Hubbard

9. “Friends are the family you choose.” Jess C. Scott

10. “‘Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” Charles Lamb

11. “Some people go to priests, others to poetry, I to my friends.” Virginia Woolf

12. “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have.” Irish Proverb

13. “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” Helen Keller

14. “Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” Elie Wiesel

15. “Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest, it’s about who walked in to your life, said “I’m here for you,” and PROVED it.” Anonymous

16. “A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends never part.” Anonymous

17. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” Elizabeth Foley

Images via tumblr.com and giphy.com.