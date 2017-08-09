17 Thoughts Every Woman Has Getting Acrylic Nails Done

Acrylic nails = life.

Make no mistake about it; a fresh set of acrylic nails has the power to make a gal feel like she can conquer just about anything.

But that seemingly never-ending wait time in the salon chair? The hefty regular chunk of your paycheck that goes into their upkeep? And the oddly satisfying smell of toxic chemicals that tends to hang around on your new digits and is almost certainly slowly killing you?

Well, it’s all worth it for that final moment of glory when your shiny new claws are revealed.

If you can relate, you probably know this internal monologue well…

1. Okay, better mentally prepare myself because this will take ages…

2. Oh god, what color will I choose? Damn, being so indecisive!

3. Better check Pinterest for some color inspo…

4. Alright, I’ve narrowed it down to these two. Okay, three. Alright, maybe four. Seven? Now comes the hard part…

5. Definitely this one.

6. *Internal panic* IS THIS THE RIGHT DECISION OR WILL THIS FOREVER HAUNT ME WHEN I LOOK DOWN AT MY HANDS??!

7. “What shape would you like” is literally the hardest question ever asked.

8. Oh wait, “how long” is. I can’t tell! What if I go too short?

9. Should I get a fancy nail design or just a color?

10. Oh god, this nail filing sort of hurts. Pretend it doesn’t though, act normal…

11. They keep telling me to relax my fingers but I don’t think I’m flexing them. How do I normally hold my fingers again? What does being human look like?

12. I’m actually impressed at how fast she’s filing my nails, damn…

13. God, I wish I could check my phone right now…

14. Watching them put the acrylic on my finger is mesmerizing…

13. Alright, polish time!

14. Don’t smudge it. Don’t smudge it.

15. Holy crap this is expensive!

16. Next time I’m definitely going longer.

17. My nails look fabulous. I am so happy!

Images via theplunder.com, tumblr.com, giphy.com, tenor.com, wifflegif.com, gifriffic.com, pinterest.com.

