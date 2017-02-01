17 Twitter Responses To Trump’s Muslim Ban That Are Pure Gold

“Guess you better send Melania back too.”
It’s been less than two weeks since Donald Trump became President of the United States, but he’s managed to shock the world with his drastic executive orders, one of the most significant being the Muslim Ban, which blocks citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the US.
Ever since the order came into effect on Saturday, people’s outrage over the new President’s ruthless politics has been huge. The streets of many US cities are packed with people protesting, there are lawyers at airports working pro bono to help refugees, and the internet is flooded with essays, interviews, and social media posts condemning the immigration ban.
And like all good social uproars, Trump opposers, including many notable celeb figures, took to Twitter to voice their opinions and uncover the hypocrisy of the controversial ban, delivering some seriously epic burns…
1. Ellen spread the love.
P.S. My grandparents were immigrants. The woman making us pizza right now is Muslim. And I’m grateful for all of them. #NoBan
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017
2. This user hit the nail on the head.
If you think fertilized eggs are people but refugee kids aren’t, you’re going to have to stop pretending your concerns are religious.
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) 25. Januar 2017
3. Billy Bragg put everything into perspective.
Some perspective on the threat that Americans face from Muslims in the US. Maybe Trump should ban something else? pic.twitter.com/4JoxEsUjwQ
— Billy Bragg (@billybragg) 28. Januar 2017
4. Dead Mow Cinco pointed out the elephant in the room.
Great. Trump banning immigrants. Guess you better send Melania back too.
— dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) 28. Januar 2017
5. Miley reminded everyone of the Statue of Liberty and what she stands for.
❤💛💙💚 pic.twitter.com/LhYmxPLdNE
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 28, 2017
6. Rob Reiner said it like it is.
Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT’s repertoire.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) 28. Januar 2017
7. Mark Hamill only needed one word.
#UnAmerican pic.twitter.com/NRgmhchRYF
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 28. Januar 2017
8. This user shared an uplifting anecdote.
I’m 20 minutes from landing at JFK. Pilot just warned us about delays due to #NoBan protests at T4.
The passengers’ response?
Applause.
— John Paul Farmer (@johnpaulfarmer) 29. Januar 2017
9. Alyssa Milano posted a photo with her Muslim friend.
My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcomepic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 28. Januar 2017
10. This cartoonist said it all in her drawing.
I never thought I’d do a political cartoon in my life… #NoBanNoWall#ResistTrump#resist#RefugeesWelcome#resistpeacefully#illustrationpic.twitter.com/OIbon3EfCU
— Karen K (@kayjkay) January 31, 2017
11. This photo of a protester is on point.
Boom! 👌🏾 😂😂 No Chill. #NoBanNoWall#StandUpToTrump#MuslimBanpic.twitter.com/LqZKAjFUi7
— 阿里 (@Ali_loco1) January 30, 2017
12. This user asked an important question.
Where are Trump’s “pro-life” values now? #NoBanNoWall#MuslimBan
Sign by @RBraceyShermanpic.twitter.com/ihI2oFyAHs
— NARAL (@NARAL) January 30, 2017
13. These signs couldn’t be more true.
Best signs yet. #NoBanNoWall#LAXpic.twitter.com/m7P6D9U7Cz
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 30, 2017
14. This little girl gives us hope.
I have grand kids. I raised them well. #NEVERBACKWARDS#IMPEACHTRUMP#LETTHEMINpic.twitter.com/LM8ceYmHOO
— Jax (@JCoker13) January 29, 2017
15. This user sarcastically described the current situation.
The Bible tells us not to mistreat foreigners in our land. We get around that by not letting foreigners in. #notmychristianity#letthemin
— Jordan Trumble (@jordantrumble) January 28, 2017
16. George Takei pointed out this interesting fact.
I hope we’re all paying attention. https://t.co/vcpcdquogB
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2017
17. And this user brilliantly retweeted one of Trump’s tweets from 2014, which couldn’t be more relevant today.
