17 Twitter Responses To Trump’s Muslim Ban That Are Pure Gold

It’s been less than two weeks since Donald Trump became President of the United States, but he’s managed to shock the world with his drastic executive orders, one of the most significant being the Muslim Ban, which blocks citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the US.

Ever since the order came into effect on Saturday, people’s outrage over the new President’s ruthless politics has been huge. The streets of many US cities are packed with people protesting, there are lawyers at airports working pro bono to help refugees, and the internet is flooded with essays, interviews, and social media posts condemning the immigration ban.

And like all good social uproars, Trump opposers, including many notable celeb figures, took to Twitter to voice their opinions and uncover the hypocrisy of the controversial ban, delivering some seriously epic burns…

1. Ellen spread the love.

P.S. My grandparents were immigrants. The woman making us pizza right now is Muslim. And I’m grateful for all of them. #NoBan — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017

2. This user hit the nail on the head.

If you think fertilized eggs are people but refugee kids aren’t, you’re going to have to stop pretending your concerns are religious. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) 25. Januar 2017

3. Billy Bragg put everything into perspective.

Some perspective on the threat that Americans face from Muslims in the US. Maybe Trump should ban something else? pic.twitter.com/4JoxEsUjwQ — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) 28. Januar 2017

4. Dead Mow Cinco pointed out the elephant in the room.

Great. Trump banning immigrants. Guess you better send Melania back too. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) 28. Januar 2017

5. Miley reminded everyone of the Statue of Liberty and what she stands for.

6. Rob Reiner said it like it is.

Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT’s repertoire. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) 28. Januar 2017

7. Mark Hamill only needed one word.

8. This user shared an uplifting anecdote.

I’m 20 minutes from landing at JFK. Pilot just warned us about delays due to #NoBan protests at T4. The passengers’ response? Applause. — John Paul Farmer (@johnpaulfarmer) 29. Januar 2017

9. Alyssa Milano posted a photo with her Muslim friend.

My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcomepic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 28. Januar 2017

10. This cartoonist said it all in her drawing.

11. This photo of a protester is on point.

12. This user asked an important question.

13. These signs couldn’t be more true.

14. This little girl gives us hope.

15. This user sarcastically described the current situation.

The Bible tells us not to mistreat foreigners in our land. We get around that by not letting foreigners in. #notmychristianity#letthemin — Jordan Trumble (@jordantrumble) January 28, 2017

16. George Takei pointed out this interesting fact.

I hope we’re all paying attention. https://t.co/vcpcdquogB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2017

17. And this user brilliantly retweeted one of Trump’s tweets from 2014, which couldn’t be more relevant today.

