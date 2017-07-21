18 Quotes From Extraordinary Women To Inspire You Today

“Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition.”

Whether you’re feeling lacklustre and in need of a mood boost, losing motivation to kick those goals at work, or starting to doubt your own awesomeness, the following 18 quotes – courtesy of the minds of some of history’s greatest women – are sure to provide the catalyst you need to get in the zone again.

These women didn’t achieve brilliance by sitting back and keeping their mouths shut and their dreams small; they spoke their minds and dared to challenge the barriers that stood in their way.

And in taking a note from each of their books, so can you.

1. “Without an open-minded mind, you can never be a great success.” Martha Stewart

2. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says “I’m possible!” Audrey Hepburn

3. “I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.” Madonna

4. “I attribute my success to this — I never gave or took any excuse.” Florence Nightingale

5. “If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on.” Sheryl Sandberg

6. “Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition.” Marilyn Monroe

7. “Don’t compromise yourself. You are all you’ve got.” Janis Joplin

8. “Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you.” Hillary Clinton

9. “The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.” Gloria Steinem

10. “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life” J.K Rowling

11. “I’ve learned that making a living is not the same thing as making a life” Maya Angelou

12. “Do not bring people in your life who weigh you down. And trust your instincts…good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don’t hurt. They’re not painful.” Michelle Obama

13. “I have come to realize making yourself happy is most important. Never be ashamed of how you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion you want, and do what makes you happy.” Demi Lovato

14. “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” Eleanor Roosevelt

15. “I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning.” Amy Poehler

16. “I know for sure that what we dwell on is what we become.” Oprah Winfrey

17. “Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” Judy Garland

18. “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” Ella Fitzgerald

Image via thoughtco.com.

Liked this? Stay up to date with everything SHESAID and score a chance to win tickets for you and four friends to the Caribbean by signing up to our newsletter right here!