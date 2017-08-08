19 Things Everyone Who’s Disturbingly Close To Their Best Friend Will Relate To

We’re close. Maybe even too close.

They say we get to choose our friends, but not our families; but for many of us, our friends are the very truest form of family we’ll ever have.

Call them sistas from another mistas, or brothers from other mothers; there’s no denying the fact for the lucky few of us who’ve met a friend soulmate, nothing – not space, time, or life’s obstacles – can undo the bond we share.

And it’s the purest sign of undying friendship love when you can both attest to your relationship being freakishly strong; like, to the point where…

1. You don’t have to ask to come over anymore, you just turn up at each others’ homes

2. In fact, you don’t even knock, you just walk right in. You might have even come home to find them already in your house before.

3. You know everything about each other – absolutely E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G.

4. You’re pros at being each other’s wingman when you want to pick up.

5. And when one of you gets lucky, it’s almost like both of you were there, because every little detail is shared.

6. You consider each other to be more than friends, and are basically sisters.

7. And your families agree, and have welcomed you with open arms.

8. You’ve spent entire evenings on the phone with each other before.

9. And have totally planned to or have traveled together.

10. You’ve been there for each other during horrible breakups and other bad moments, even when one of you was being painfully needy.

11. And made each other laugh until you cried on more than one occasion.

12. You essentially share a wardrobe.

13. And have spent many a Saturday night out on the town together.

14. Or curled up on the couch watching Netflix and binge-eating chocolate together.

15. You know each other so well you can communicate through nothing more than a look.

16. People have probably assumed you two are in a relationship at times because you’re so close.

17. And you’ve definitely seen each other naked.

18. They are the keeper of all of your secrets, even your most embarrassing, cringe-worthy ones.

19. And you know that no matter what happens, they’ve always got your back.

