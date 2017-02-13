19 Valentine’s Day Nail Ideas Your Digits Need Right Now

Get ready to fall in love with these fingertips.

You can never go wrong with red nails – in general, and especially on Valentine’s Day – but why not get a little more creative this year?

Most men couldn’t care less what our digits look like, but let’s face it, women have never put hours of steady-handed work into our manis to impress the guys. We do it because life is a whole lot more fun when our nails look fab. It’s just so satisfying to look down on freshly painted nails all shiny and new, and is always a failsafe quick and easy confidence booster.

So whether you have a hot date planned, or you’re just having a night in with your besties, your nails are guaranteed to be on fleek AF with these next level Valentine’s Day nail art ideas…

1. This floral design.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.35.33 am

2. These sparkly hearts.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.33.16 am

3. This dainty doodling.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.37.03 am

4. This vibrant version.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.15.03 am

5. This lovely lilac.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.30.25 am

6. This boudoir beauty.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.31.43 am

7. These candy digits.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.20.50 am

8. These glitter tips.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.28.57 am

9. These cute ring fingers.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.14.46 am

10. This pop of pink.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.19.59 am

11. These wooden wonders.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.20.23 am

12. This purple perfection.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.29.41 am

13. This cute contrasting.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.28.06 am

14. This simple elegance.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.21.21 am

15. This adorable art.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.55.06 am

16. This punny design.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.32.19 am

17. This cool-girl creation.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.14.11 am

18. These ombre hearts.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.15.29 am

19. And these seriously fab fingers.

Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.16.37 am

Images via instagram.com

