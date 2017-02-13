19 Valentine’s Day Nail Ideas Your Digits Need Right Now

Get ready to fall in love with these fingertips.

You can never go wrong with red nails – in general, and especially on Valentine’s Day – but why not get a little more creative this year?

Most men couldn’t care less what our digits look like, but let’s face it, women have never put hours of steady-handed work into our manis to impress the guys. We do it because life is a whole lot more fun when our nails look fab. It’s just so satisfying to look down on freshly painted nails all shiny and new, and is always a failsafe quick and easy confidence booster.

So whether you have a hot date planned, or you’re just having a night in with your besties, your nails are guaranteed to be on fleek AF with these next level Valentine’s Day nail art ideas…

1. This floral design.

2. These sparkly hearts.

3. This dainty doodling.

4. This vibrant version.

5. This lovely lilac.

6. This boudoir beauty.

7. These candy digits.

8. These glitter tips.

9. These cute ring fingers.

10. This pop of pink.

11. These wooden wonders.

12. This purple perfection.

13. This cute contrasting.

14. This simple elegance.

15. This adorable art.

16. This punny design.

17. This cool-girl creation.

18. These ombre hearts.

19. And these seriously fab fingers.

Images via instagram.com

Comment: What’s your go-to manicure look?