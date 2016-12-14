19 Awesome AF Christmas Gifts For Your Bestie

Your BFF status will be ensured with these next level gift ideas.

While buying gifts for your boyfriend or family can feel like a chore, Christmas shopping for your bestie tends to be much more fun.

Chances are you’ve spent so much time together, you’ve pretty much morphed into one and the same person – consequently, you know what she likes (and what you will want to borrow from her at some stage). However, you also want your gift to be reeeeeally good, because you genuinely care if she likes it or not (what a great friend you are!).

So to ensure your friendship will be even stronger after this year’s Christmas, we’ve rounded up 19 gifts for your sister from another mister that are so awesome, it’ll be hard not to keep them for yourself…

1. Typo 2017 Weekly Buffalo Diary

Because starting the new year with a plan, and lots of glitter, can only be a good thing.

Get it here.

2. Damselfly Zen As Fuck Wish Wash

A ‘Zen AF’ body wash for your classy AF BFF.

Get it here.

3. YSL Mon Paris Fragrance

This fruity scent is truly addictive and you know it will look super cute on your bestie’s bathroom shelf.

Get it here.

4. Typo Good Vibes Speaker

So you two can dance to your fave song anytime, anywhere.

Get it here.

5. GUESS Eloy Patent Pumps

We hope you and your friend share the same shoe size so you can borrow these hotties.

Get it here.

6. Luxury Lush Pud

It’s festive, it smells divine, and it will give your bestie a relaxing spa experience – what’s not to love about a Christmas bath bomb?

Get it here.

7. Faby Joy Mini Pack Nail Polish

Have you ever seen a girl not get excited about nail polish? We haven’t, either.

Get it here.

8. Moroccanoil Extra Volume Christmas Pack

Let your BFF’s hair game be strong in 2017 with this all-you-need hair pack.

Get it here.

9. Sephora The Bath Party Confetti

This bath confetti is all your bestie requires for a good soak in the tub, and it doubles as a Christmas tree ornament – genius.

Get it here.

10. Shu Uemura Shu x Murakami Rogue Lipstick

We’re pretty sure these are the cutest lipsticks ever made, and the bright shades are sure to put a smile on your friend’s face.

Get it here.

11. New Look Watermelon Clutch

Because ain’t nobody got time for boring handbags.

Get it here.

12. Remington Reveal Facial Cleansing Brush

Give her the gift of glowing skin with this stylish looking facial brush.

Get it here.

13. Neue Blvd Cotton Candy Key Ring

Fluffy key rings are all the rage right now, but this one takes it a step further, as you can monogram it with your bestie’s initials.

Get it here.

14. Ecotools Boho Luxe Travel Set

Let’s be honest, we all need a new set of makeup brushes, and with this cute pouch, it’s much easier not to lose them.

Get it here.

15. Jamberry Santa On Holiday Nail Wraps

These awesome AF Christmas nail wraps will perfectly match your BFF’s Christmas sweater.

Get it here.

16. Typo Phone Cover Pug

How can you not smile when a pug with glasses is staring at you from the back of your bestie’s phone?!

Get it here.

17. Benefit Girls Gone WOW Kit

These benefit essentials come in this amazeballs packaging making any gift wrapping unnecessary.

Get it here.

18. Scunci Active Visor

Girlfriends that work out together, stay together – especially when they’re wearing cute visors.

Get it here.

19. Lush Snow Fairy Body Conditioner

It’s pink and smells like a unicorn fell into a pool full of cupcakes. Best gift ever.

Get it here.