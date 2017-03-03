22 Times Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Were #CoupleGoals

Can these two get any more perfect?

In a time when there’s a new celeb divorce every week, we love seeing famous couples who seem to be madly in love, even a decade into their relationship, just like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Not only are the two incredibly good looking, crazy successful, and at the same time super down to earth, but they also love sharing their everyday life with us.

From cooking together to Chrissy falling asleep on John’s shoulder during the Oscars or just chilling at home, the Teigen-Legends are the epitome of #couplegoals and the definition of true love.

They aren’t shy to post about the not-so-glam moments in life reminding us they’re just like us, and even when they go all out and post fancy pics on private planes or in luxurious hotels, we can’t help but love them even more.

Since the birth of their now 11 months-old daughter Luna, the couple’s social media accounts have become even more adorable, making us swoon every time we see one of their posts… #WeCan’tEven

1. When they just chill at home.

2. When they wear ridiculous jumpsuits.

Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam

3. When Chrissy wiped John’s onion-cutting tears away.

Cooking class with el sensitivo

4. When they travel together.

Florence!

5. When John bought Chrissy a cheese wheel.

6. When John planned a mystery date.

I'm on my magical mystery date! Luckiest girl alive.

7. When they like each other’s tweets.

8. When they sing together.

9. When they share holiday pics with baby Luna.

10. When John helped drunk Chrissy get undressed.

11. When they hold hands.

12. When they posed for this funny pic.

13. When they spread love.

It's been quite a time for the United States and the rest of the world as we all watched the election results come in early Wednesday morning. Some of us wept for our country. Some of us celebrated. Some of us are already taking to the streets in protest. You all know how I wanted and expected the election to go. I wanted us to choose unity and inclusion over building walls and singling out ethnic and religious groups for hate and suspicion. I wanted us to choose progress over yearning for some long-lost mythical era when America was supposedly greatest. I wanted us to destroy the highest glass ceiling instead of electing an admitted sexual assaulter. But we did not. These are the election results and all of us will have to learn to deal with it. I will not give up though. I will continue to be aware and vigilant. I will continue to speak out for justice. We didn't think about the election when we planned the release date for this song and video. But in this time of conflict and uncertainty, it's clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light despite the bad news. But it's also important that we show love and empathy to people who may not look like us or live like us. Those who are marginalized and rejected, feared and left behind. The video premieres Friday and features a diverse group of people from all over the world. From Standing Rock to Iraq, from Orlando to the DR. Love is universal. We all need it. We all can give it. And it will ultimately win over hate. I have to believe that. If you want to join in our celebration of love, use the hashtag #lovemenow and send us a picture of you and someone you care about.

14. When they shared this sexy photo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO !!!!

15. When they went to the Super Bowl together.

16. When they announced their pregnancy.

17. When they just stayed in bed all day.

18. When they went back to the set of John’s song All Of Me.

Since we're at Lake Como, we had to return to the house where we shot the All of Me video

19. When they dressed up Luna for Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

20. When John carried Chrissy.

2016 is almost over

21. When they take cute selfies.

Vacation has begun

22. And when they just look perfect together.

