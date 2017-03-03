22 Times Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Were #CoupleGoals

Can these two get any more perfect?

In a time when there’s a new celeb divorce every week, we love seeing famous couples who seem to be madly in love, even a decade into their relationship, just like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Not only are the two incredibly good looking, crazy successful, and at the same time super down to earth, but they also love sharing their everyday life with us.

From cooking together to Chrissy falling asleep on John’s shoulder during the Oscars or just chilling at home, the Teigen-Legends are the epitome of #couplegoals and the definition of true love.

They aren’t shy to post about the not-so-glam moments in life reminding us they’re just like us, and even when they go all out and post fancy pics on private planes or in luxurious hotels, we can’t help but love them even more.

Since the birth of their now 11 months-old daughter Luna, the couple’s social media accounts have become even more adorable, making us swoon every time we see one of their posts… #WeCan’tEven

1. When they just chill at home.

romance

2. When they wear ridiculous jumpsuits.

Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam

3. When Chrissy wiped John’s onion-cutting tears away.

Cooking class with el sensitivo

4. When they travel together.

Florence!

5. When John bought Chrissy a cheese wheel.

John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas! A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come! My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit! Heading out to relax with the fam now woohoo! ❤️🌴☀️

6. When John planned a mystery date.

I'm on my magical mystery date! Luckiest girl alive.

7. When they like each other’s tweets.

@johnlegend I see you liking my tweets from the bathroom — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 26, 2015

8. When they sing together.

9. When they share holiday pics with baby Luna.

❤️

10. When John helped drunk Chrissy get undressed.

John helping a drunk @chrissyteigen take off her jewellery is my new favourite thing. Goals pic.twitter.com/PLnPxtu1Hb — Nicole McCabe (@elocinbitch) February 13, 2017

11. When they hold hands.

Thank you for having us, London! #xfactor @monicarosestyle @karindarnell @wendyiles_hair ❤️❤️❤️ #mayweallembraceourinnerhoneyG

12. When they posed for this funny pic.

“what kind of relationship do you strive for?” pic.twitter.com/IVfXdjdeJJ — no (@tbhjuststop) December 20, 2016

13. When they spread love.

14. When they shared this sexy photo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO !!!!

15. When they went to the Super Bowl together.

16. When they announced their pregnancy.

17. When they just stayed in bed all day.

At 10:46am, then 2:43pm. Will update any further changes. pic.twitter.com/9Dxv5fJKEh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2015

18. When they went back to the set of John’s song All Of Me.

Since we're at Lake Como, we had to return to the house where we shot the All of Me video

19. When they dressed up Luna for Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

20. When John carried Chrissy.

2016 is almost over

21. When they take cute selfies.

Vacation has begun

22. And when they just look perfect together.

#Oscars

