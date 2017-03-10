13 Products That’ll Make 2017 Your Fave Year

There’s a reason it’s called retail therapy.

With many of us still absentmindedly writing ‘2016’ instead of ‘2017’ when dating a document (guilty!), it’s hard to believe the first quarter of 2017 is almost over. Until you remember just how much has happened in the past couple of months…

It’s been one hell of a start to the year, with a misogynistic pussy-grabber becoming President of the United States (*ahem* oops…did I say that out loud…?) and women making their voices heard through protests and strikes worldwide, while the internet was sent into overdrive over a pic of the Canadian PM’s butt, Kim K’s Paris attackers were finally arrested, and the world was gifted a KFC fried chicken-base pizza.

Phew! I’m tired just thinking about it. It feels like we all need a little pick-me-up after the intensity of the start of 2017, and what better way to perk ourselves up than with some shiny new toys?

Going shopping might not solve the world’s pressing issues, but hey, one step at a time, starting with our own happiness. We’ve rounded up the latest product releases that are worth buying as they all have one very important thing in common: they’ll make your 2017 a whole lot better…

1. Born Again Body Hydrating Skin Tonic

Forget greasy after-sun sprays or gels, this lightweight body tonic spray locks in moisture and smells absolutely amazeballs. Cucumber, green tea, and coconut extracts will treat your skin to some deep hydration and make it smooth AF.

2. Blendies Superfood Balls

Not only does this supplement come in super cute packaging, it will also simplify your breakfast smoothie routine. No more mucking around with powders; Blendies are portion-sized balls you literally just have to drop into the blender with your fave fruit and milk. It doesn’t get any easier than this.

3. Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor

If you want bold hues with a lightweight feel, these beauties will be a makeup game changer. The gel texture makes them glide on effortlessly while at the same time, they’re highly pigmented.

4. Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

Sea salt spray can be quite sticky and turn your mob into a stiff mess, which is why Moroccanoil’s texture spray is a refreshing product addition, as it adds grip and volume to your hair while still keeping it clean and soft to touch – it’s the best of both worlds.

5. White Glo Deep Stain Remover Charcoal Toothpaste

There’s nothing standing in the way of you and shiny white teeth anymore with this charcoal activated toothpaste. The new trending beauty ingredient of 2017, charcoal is a true multi-tasker, as it draws out stains, whitens enamel, and fights germs and bad breath. All the more reason to smile.

6. Langdon LTD Bag

If one of your resolutions for 2017 was to become a better person, start by buying handbags from Langdon, whose beautiful bags, cushions, and rugs are hand woven by artisans in India making each product one of a kind. Every purchase helps preserve generations of skill and craft and supports the Indian community.

7. Remington Silk Ceramic Ultra Dryer

Ain’t nobody got time for hair styling that takes forever. With Remington’s new Silk Ceramic Ultra Dryer, you can literally halve your blow-drying time thanks to its salon professional AC motor and silk ceramic technology, leaving your hair smooth and shiny.

8. Olay Eyes Pro-Retinol Eye Treatment

Retinol is a superstar ingredient when it comes to anti-wrinkle products, as it increases skin cell turnover and the latest Olay skincare collection is jam-packed with the Vitamin A derivative Pro-Retinol to ensure fine lines around your peepers don’t ruin your makeup this year. We’ll take 10, please.

9. VDKA 6100

Besides looking classy AF in your kitchen with its sleek, minimalist designed bottle, VDKA 6100 might just become your drink of choice this year thanks to its pure ingredients sourced from the pristine natural environment of Reporoa on New Zealand’s North Island, which give it a smooth, citrusy taste that’s hard to beat.

10. It Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Complexion Perfection Face Palette

I’m calling it – palettes are the lip kits of 2017. We’re totally hooked on this contour, highlight, and blush palette designed to streamline makeup application, so you don’t have to look for four different products in the black hole of your makeup drawer every morning.

11. MOR Little Luxuries Petite Candles

An easy way to improve any situation is to light a delicious smelling candle, sit back, and relax. And these MOR candles, which come in miniature format (because, let’s face it, everything’s cute in mini size), make chilling out a breeze. They’re small enough to take anywhere and can be mixed and matched, plus, most importantly – they look super cute.

12. Neue Blvd Amour Monogrammed PJ

Having trouble sleeping? You won’t in these chic PJs. This monogrammed two-piece is sure to make you feel glam AF, specially made with your your initials on it and super comfy to lounge around in, thanks to its 100 per cent cotton fabric.

13. Triaction By Triumph Sports Bra

Two words: bounce control. This new sports bra keeps even the largest breasts from moving while you’re running, dancing, or doing any form of cardio you hate because of your boobs that get in the way. Available up to an E cup, this stylish garment will be your fitness lifesaver this year.