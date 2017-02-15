23 Of Kylie Jenner’s Most On Point Outfits From 2016

That body, though!

Kylie Jenner may be best known for her flawless makeup, but her street style is just as, if not more bold than her insane-price-getting lip kits.

The curvy 19 year-old clearly has fun with fashion, wearing anything from sexy bodycon dresses to sporty track pants and sneakers, all the while showing off her killer bod – and why wouldn’t you when you look like Kylizzle?!

And thanks to KJ’s obsession with selfies, not a day goes by without a new pic of her wearing an outfit so on point, we wish we could trade wardrobes with her, being uploaded onto her Insta feed.

Love them or hate ’em, there’s no denying the fact style runs in the Kardashian-Jenner fam, and perhaps more so than any of her sibs, Ky really came into her own last year, stepping her outfits up a notch to achieve these lit AF looks that are still providing us serious style inspo, months on…

1. This see-through stunner.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.38.40 am

2. These terrific tassels.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.40.00 am

3. This sharp shimmer.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.28.46 am

4. This nude nirvana.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.31.00 am

5. This cropped creation.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.33.36 am

6. This black beauty.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.42.11 am

7. This babin’ bikini.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.34.39 am

8. This amaze activewear.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.34.58 am

9. This magical mini.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.25.42 am

10. This revealing risk.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.26.32 am

11. This chocolatey combo.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.41.13 am

12.  This jaw-dropping jacket.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.26.46 am

13. This burgundy beauty.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.27.08 am

14. This stripey sexiness.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.27.52 am

15. This denim dream.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.28.04 am

16. This sequin suit.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.37.05 am

17. This draped dress.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.44.06 am

18. This print on print perfection.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.13.36 am

19. This on-point patent leather.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.42.58 am

20. This elegant ensemble.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.13.54 am

21. This bold belting.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.14.13 am

22. This blue baby.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.19.18 am

23. And this ravishing red.

Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 10.22.38 am

Images via instagram.com.

Comment: Which Kardashian sister do you think has the best style?

 