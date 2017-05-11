At 23, I Had Part Of My Vagina Surgically Removed

It was the best, worst day of my life.

A few years ago, I went to my doctor’s for a pap test, which was 12 months overdue.

I was 23, and it wasn’t the first pap smear I’d had, it was my third, so I was pretty nonchalant about the whole thing.

A week later, I received a call from my doctor asking me to make an appointment to discuss the results. I assumed I needed to repeat the test, as the sample wasn’t adequate. But during the appointment I was told the pap test results showed ‘possible high grade glandular lesion’ and that I needed to see a gynaecologist for further testing.

The gyno’s biopsy results confirmed the pap test finding. I was referred to an oncologist for treatment. I freaked out! I knew oncologists specialized in the treatment of cancer.

According to my oncologist, there was an area of my cervix that “didn’t look right”. I became extremely nervous and felt sick.

I was told I had an 0.7 inch tumor growing inside me, and that it was cancer.

I was devastated and in complete shock.

I was hoping I’d wake up and realize it had all been a bad dream. But it wasn’t. I was diagnosed with stage 1b1 adenocarcinoma of the cervix (cervical cancer). I couldn’t believe it; I’d never even felt ill.

The treatment was by way of major surgery, which would involve one of two options.

Option one was to have a radical hysterectomy. I immediately burst into tears. I knew a hysterectomy meant I wouldn’t ever be able to have children. I was devastated. No words can describe how I felt at that moment.

I was then told about option two; which was to have a radical trachelectomy, meaning I could keep my uterus, but would also need to have my pelvic lymph nodes removed. Before the oncologist would decide what the best treatment was, I needed to have a PET/CT scan though, to ensure the cancer had not spread.

My first bit of good news was following the scan. The cancer hadn't spread; it was confined to my cervix. So a few weeks later, I had the radical trachelectomy (removal of my cervix, upper vagina, surrounding tissue) and pelvic lymphadenectomy (removal of pelvic lymph nodes). It was a success. Since then I've continued to have regular check-ups and pap tests with both my oncologist and gyno and there's been no return of the dreaded 'C' word. I honestly believe that pap test saved my life.