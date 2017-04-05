23 Wrist Tattoos That Are Prettier Than Bracelets

Body art at its best.

Our wrists are delicate body parts we so very often cover with bracelets, watches, sleeves, and sometimes, tattoos.

Getting a tattoo is a huge decision as it’s one of the biggest commitments you can make, unless you’re prepared to spend a fortune on painful tattoo laser removal sessions at some point in your life.

That’s why the wrist is a popular choice for tattoo novices – even though it’s one of the more painful body parts to get inked – it’s visible whenever you want it to be, but can also easily be covered up. Moreover, it’s the perfect canvas for small, dainty tatts which can actually look just as elegant as an expensive bracelet, (and bonus: they can’t get lost in the bottom of your dresser drawer). Just looking at these beautiful wrists makes us want to stop by a tattoo studio after work…

1. This superb shell.

2. This minimalist mark.

3. This eye-catcher.

4. These romantic roses.

5. These beautiful blossoms.

6. This pinky promise.

7. This lovely lotus.

8. These tiny birds.

9. This dainty adornment.

10. This black-and-white beauty.

11. This simple heartbeat.

12. This wonderful wave.

13. This meaningful message.

14. This cute couple tattoo.

15. This lovely leaf.

16. This lilac flower.

17. This perfect pair.

18. This dainty design.

19. This whimsical wing.

20. This miniature moon.

21. This dotty rainbow.

22. This painted perfection.

23. And this starry sky.

Images via pinterest.com.