Rihanna stole the show once again.

Another Met Gala is coming to an end as we write this, and while the celebs are probably chugging shots at the after-party, the rest of the world is curiously checking out all the photos of the outfits flaunted on the red carpet a few hours ago.

This year’s theme was based around Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her label, Comme des Garçons. Known for her crazy sense of fashion, which always resembled art more than clothing, Kawakubo is the first designer honoured during her lifetime since the Yves Saint Laurent exhibition in 1983 .

With an extravagant designer being the theme of the night, many celebrity guests took it quite literally and dressed in wonderfully wacky outfits that looked more fitting for a museum rather than the street. Just like she did two years ago, Rihanna once again outshone everybody else, wearing a dress consisting of giant ruffles and cutouts; although Katy Perry gave her a run for her money wearing a long red veil and embellished headpiece.

The two cutest couples of the night were undoubtedly Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who looked picture perfect; and newly-lovers Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, who couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

But in between the cray-crays and lovey doveys were stunning gowns truly worthy to be worn at one of the biggest fashion events of the year…

1. Katy Perry

2. Karlie Kloss

3. Cara Delevingne

4. Candice Swanepoel

5. Janelle Monae

6. Rihanna

7. Kylie Jenner

8. Jennifer Lopez

9. Kendall Jenner

10. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

11. Gigi Hadid

12. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

13. Lily Aldridge

14. Kim Kardashian

15. Rita Ora

16. Best bathroom selfie ever?!

Images via instagram.com.

Comment: Who wore your fave look of the night?