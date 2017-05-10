Jamie Denbo is calling out Hollywood’s ageist, sexist BS.



It’s no secret that Hollywood prefers to cast very young women as the love interests of old men, and that good roles for actresses over 40 are few and far between.

But when comedian and Orange Is The New Black actress Jamie Denbo, who is 43, was recently told she was “too old” to play the wife of a 57 year-old, she wasn’t having it – and she took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

While not naming the project she was turned away from, Denbo said the characters in question are the parents of an 18 year-old, and are both meant to be in their first marriage. “I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old,” she tweeted, adding that the actor’s real-life wife is “at least 50.”

Here’s her full series of tweets, in all its fiery glory…

I was just informed that at the age of 43, I am TOO OLD to play the wife of a 57 year old. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

Oh, the characters also have an 18 year-old daughter. I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

The real wife of the 57 year-old actor is EASILY AT LEAST 50. But this fucker wants to be tv married to a 38 year-old -TOPS. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

This is a FIRST marriage, btw. Not a re-wife. Which would make a little more sense. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

Old white men, enjoy your last run. We are all fucking done with you lizards. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

Denbo may be best known as half of the comedy duo Ronna and Beverly, along with Jessica Chaffin. The two play 50-something Jewish mothers on their biweekly podcast, which originated as a live show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. She also played inmate Shelly Ginsberg in the third season of Orange Is The New Black.

In real life, Denbo has two young children with her husband of 12 years, actor John Ross Bowie – who, by the way, is only 45.

Grateful for the three best people on earth. On to 2017! A post shared by jamiedenbo (@jamiedenbo) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:45pm PST



Get it together, Hollywood.

Images via Instagram.com/jamiedenbo.

