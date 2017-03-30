6 DIY Treatments For Acne That Actually Work

You’ll find everything you need in your kitchen.

While a few pimples here and there are expected during our teenage years, acne that continues to crush our dreams of flawless skin long into adulthood can be devastating (though undeniably satisfying to watch in pimple-popping videos).

Unfortunately, the source of those unsightly lumps and bumps can be anything from stress to a poor diet or a hormonal imbalance, which is why acne can be hard to cure.

There sure is no shortage of supposed acne-fighting skincare products at drugstores – most of them super exxy – and packed with irritating chemicals and questionable ingredients that don’t always live up to their promises.

As pimples are basically an inflammation of your skin, it’s important to use anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory products on acne-prone skin, some of which can easily be found in your pantry. Not only are the following six anti-acne treatments cheap AF, they’re also incredibly easy to make, and unlike those exxy drugstore products, really deliver results…

1. Apple cider vinegar toner

Apple Cider Vinegar is one of those products that has countless uses and is nothing short of a miracle ingredient. ACV has anti-bacterial qualities and is therefore ideal as a toner for acne-prone skin. Just dab some ACV onto your face with a cotton pad after cleansing to get rid of any makeup residue and prevent bacteria from building up.

2. Oatmeal exfoliator

Dead skin cells can clog up pores which can lead to breakouts, which is why a mild exfoliator can make all the difference in your skincare routine. Most store-bought products are quite harsh and can actually result in acne due to irritated skin, so it’s best to stick to this DIY recipe that couldn’t be any easier to make. Simply mix two tbsp of oats with one tbsp of coconut oil and gently exfoliate your skin with the paste. Both the coconut oil and the oats have anti-inflammatory properties, making this a suitable treatment for sensitive skin.

3. Tea tree oil spot treatment

If you have a few small areas that are prone to acne, spot-treating them may help reduce the severity of the breakouts. Tea tree oil is an amazing little acne-fighter thanks to its anti-bacterial compounds. Furthermore, it can dive deep into pores to unclog them and prevent inflammation. As pure tea tree oil is very strong, make sure to dilute one drop in a bit of aloe vera gel to prevent any skin irritation. With a cotton swab, dab the mixture onto acne-prone areas or new breakouts to treat pimples and blackheads.

4. Green tea mask

An easy at-home anti-acne mask can be made with only two ingredients; green tea and honey. Green tea is packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it not only a healthy choice as a drink, but also a great acne treatment when applied onto the skin. After making yourself a cup of green tea and letting it cool down, cut open the tea bag and mix the leaves with two tbsp of honey. Apply the mask to your face and wash it off after 20 minutes. The honey will hydrate your skin, while the green tea reduces acne scarring and prevents bacteria from building up.

5. Banana peel facial

This one may seem a bit funny, but it can’t get any easier for a DYI facial. Rub the inside of a banana peel all over your face and let the residue sit on your skin for 30 minutes before washing it off. As bananas contain vitamin C, potassium, and an antioxidant called Lutein, the fruit’s skin is a miracle worker at reducing swelling and stimulating cell growth, helping skin recover from acne.

6. Crushed Aspirin remedy

Aspirin is every hungover person’s MVP, but crushed and applied topically it actually also helps fight acne. Crush one tablet with a spoon and mix one to two drops of water with it to form a paste. Apply it onto acne-prone areas and let the acetylsalicylic acid work its magic on the inflammation. Note that Aspirin tends to dry out the skin, so make sure to apply your regular face cream afterwards.

Comment: Got a DIY home remedy for acne that actually works? Share it with us!