6 Hacks That Will Make Applying Fake Lashes A Breeze

Let your lashes guide you.

There are different confidence levels when it comes to applying makeup.

Nailing winged eyeliner is pretty much proof you’re a bonafide makeup pro, only to be topped by someone who can apply false lashes and make them look natural.

Fake lashes can be quite daunting – after all, you’re putting glue about as close as you can get it to your actual eyeball. This thought alone has kept many women from ever trying falsies. The fear of glueing your eyelids together is very real.

However, if done right, fake lashes can make a massive difference to your look and needn’t cause you to break out in a sweat, or end up with glue in your eyes. Here’s how to cinch your falsie application, every time…

1. Let your lashes guide you

Lashes are the perfect way to enhance the natural beauty of the eyes. Depending on the lash style, you can achieve a natural looking result with subtle softness and definition; or a dramatic voluminous look to really make your peepers pop.

False eyelashes come in all different shapes and sizes, so it’s important to find a pair that’s right for you. Look to your own natural lashes as a guide, and aim to enhance your own set with a style that mimics what your mama gave you.

2. To strip, or not to strip?

Whether you opt for strip lashes or individual clusters will depend on the look you want and how much time you’ve got on your hands. Strip lashes are quick and easy to use and suitable for any lash user, while individual lashes are great for more experienced users and provide an uber natural looking result, offering a buildable, more dramatic look.

When applying strip lashes, use tweezers to carefully place the lashes on the top of your natural lash line; adjust the position and gently hold down on the lashes until they set.

For individual clusters, place clusters slightly apart from each other and as they set, go through and fill in the spaces. This way you can control how full you want your lashes to look, as well as adjust the length and volume.

3. Take the edge off

Before you apply your lashes, ensure you measure the false lash strip against your natural lash line. Where the strip lash extends over the outer corner of your eye, use a pair of small scissors to trim away any excess so it matches the length of your natural lashes. Done right, this will make an easy job of positioning your lashes.

4. Prim, prep, and away

False lashes are the perfect finishing touch to compliment any makeup look. To avoid over-tampering with them, it’s best to have your eye makeup completed before applying them. For extra definition and to give a more blended-in look with your natural lashes, curl and apply mascara to your natural eyelashes first, before popping your falsies on.

5. Get the glue right

When it comes to getting you lashes applied right, it’s all about having the right glue. Not all lash adhesives are created equal, so it’s important to find the right product for your individual lash type and requirements. Most lash glues are latex based, so if you have sensitive skin or latex allergies, you should opt for a gentler, latex-free formula. Artémes Pro Lash and Silk Pro adhesives are fave options among beauty pros, thanks to their waterproof, gentle formulas and easiness to peel off, leaving no damage to natural lashes and preserving the quality of the falsies to allow for multiple uses.

To use, apply a small amount of glue on the back of your hand, then, using a Q-tip, gently apply an even layer of lash glue along the cotton band. Let the glue become tacky before applying.

6. Remove and reuse

To preserve the quality of your falsies, gently remove them before taking off your makeup. To make removal a breeze, soften the glue using a Q-tip soaked in eye makeup remover to lightly dab along the lash band, carefully ensuring not to get any on the individual lash strands, so as to maintain their integrity. Then lightly tug on the outer tip of the band and lift upwards to remove. Gently remove any remaining lash glue from the band after each use. Take care of your lashes, and they should last you multiple uses.

Images via buzzfeed.com, elle.com, themouthingoffblog.com and giphy.com.

Comment: Got a tip or trick for applying false lashes? Share it here!