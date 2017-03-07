7 Activewear Brands So Stylish, You’ll Wanna Live In Them

We’re never taking these comfy-ass outfits off again.

The amount of uncomfortable clothes we women wear is way too high, so it’s no surprise activewear has taken the fashion world by storm of late, with cute sports bras, muscle tanks and yoga pants becoming staples in our wardrobes.

With most of us wearing our athleisure outfits on many more occasions than just our gym visits, the demand for stylish activewear that doesn’t make you look like a lazy bum who didn’t want to get changed post-workout is crazy high.

Thankfully, there are some brands who’ve listened to the call and created collections so glam, they’re almost too pretty to work up a sweat in. These fashionable and comfortable AF pieces are made to be worn all day every day and are sure to make you feel all stylish and fit (even if you’re wearing them to binge-watch Netflix on the couch over a pack of Oreos)…

1. Jasmine Alexa

This is the ultimate cool girl brand, with looks so sleek and sophisticated, they will effortlessly take you from a.m. to p.m.. The monochromatic pieces are as stylish as they are timeless.

2. 213 Apparel

213 Apparel is all about good vibes and being happy. Fun prints are combined with relaxed tops and stylish bomber jackets – perfect for the free-spirited but stylish Yogi.

3. HUNTR

HUNTR’s pieces gear towards fashion more than fitness, which is no surprise considering the brand’s designer, Emily Highfield, has worked in the fashion industry for over 10 years. We just love the white crop top and leather detail leggings.

4. Nimble

Nimble was founded to motivate women to get moving, and in pieces that look this gorgeous, we can totally see how that would work. Elegant prints are combined with high quality fabrics and super flattering cuts – what’s not to love?

5. Kamuka

Kamuka’s multi-hued yoga wear will instantly put you in a good mood. The brand’s designer, Sarah Puckeridge, takes her inspo from photographs of nature from her travels around the world, resulting in fun, feminine prints.

6. Lululemon

As one of the most popular activewear brands worldwide, it’s no surprise Lululemon offers some seriously slayin’ activewear pieces you won’t want to take of. It’s all in the details here, with hidden pockets and lace trims designed to help you step up your athleisure game.

7. The Upside

The Upside has rapidly become the Rolls Royce among activewear, with people wearing the brand head-to-toe, morning to evening. There’s a real street style approach to this athleisure brand, making it incredibly versatile, and a staple for every busy woman needing a wardrobe that takes them from the gym to work, to after-work drinks.

Main image via theupsidesport.com.

