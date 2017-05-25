7 Sex Toys That’ll Make You Orgasm Faster Than You Can Say ‘OMG!’

Oh, yeah…

Sex, for women in particular, is a sensuous affair, all about enjoying one another’s bodies, exploring your deepest fantasies and being free in the moment.

Like all the best meals, it’s best enjoyed slowly, and thoughtfully, with plenty of time spent savouring each delicious mouthful (pun intended), and lots of build-up (read: foreplay).

But sometimes, a girl just wants to orgasm and get some shut-eye. And in those moments, these toys are your new BFFs, according to these very happy ladies…

1. Tracey Cox Supersex USB Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

The review: “This toy is a perfect first rabbit for anyone wanting to dip their toe into the world of sex toys – not too big, but still packs a punch!” –Holly, marketing executive

The deets: This vibe has two separate motors – one in the ears and one in the shaft – so there’s no shortage of powerful vibrations in all the places that count. A measly 90 minutes on charge will give you a whopping 120 minutes of play. That’s a lot of orgasms.

2. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

The review: “I found this mighty bullet to be outstanding. I am seriously impressed! The vibrations are very rumbly and deep, and my orgasms from using this bullet were very intense.” –Sally, teacher

The deets: This petite bullet really proves good things do come in small packages. Three intensity settings, up to 17 different patterns to choose from, and a cute (and discreet) travel pouch for when you’re on the move makes this one must-have bullet you won’t be able to get enough of.

3. Fifty Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot USB Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator



The review: “The vibrations are insanely strong, almost as strong as mains-powered wands, in my opinion. There are plenty of patterns and speeds to choose, and two different motors guarantee you’ll feel them intensively, both on your G-spot and your clit.” –kelly, accountant

The deets: This double-motored G-spot rabbit has 15 speeds and patterns – meaning there’s almost certainly a combo out there which will satisfy the orgasm-greedy gal it was designed for. The shaft massages the inside, the tip stimulates the G-spot, and the rabbit ears tend to your clitoris in a way only a rabbit vibe can. The memory function means you won’t have to waste any time fiddling around to get things just right the next time you come back to it.

4. Motorhead Ace of Spades 10 Function Bullet Vibrator Black

The review: “This is easily the most powerful bullet vibe I have ever held in my hands. Absolute bargain for power queens!” –Tobi, sales executive

The deets: Everyone needs a powerful bullet in their sex toy repertoire, and this little devil fills the position perfectly. Three different speeds and multiple patterns to choose from mean this is a perfectly powerful vibe to use by yourself or with your partner.

5. Jimmyjane Hello Touch X with Electro Stimulation

The review: “Its simple design transforms fingertips into tingly zaptastic orgasm wizards for internal and external play. Say what?!” –Jess, Lovehoney sexpert

The deets: This beauty is not your average sex toy, and proves science can be incredibly sexy. Instead of using vibrations to stimulate, this toy uses electricity; electro sex toys connect with your nerve endings to send messages to your brain. The electro pads feature stainless steel pods which deliver pulse-like sensation to wherever you put your fingers.

6. Lovehoney Desire G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

The review: “This rabbit is ideal for those who appreciate power and innovative, luxurious design. Its G-spot pleasing shape, variety of speeds and patterns, and the dual motors found in the ears and shaft make this a must-have toy for the ultimate blended orgasm.” –Rebecca, graphic designer

The deets: The Desire range offers not only luxury in a toy, but a lot of power, too. Dual motors make this a buzzing beauty for your G-spot and your clitoris.

7. Lovehoney USB Rechargeable Mini Magic Wand Vibrator

The review: “As someone who needs a lot of power, this completely hits the spot. I’ve used other wand vibrators before, but the small head on this one means the vibrations are more direct!” –Alison, retail assistant

The deets: There’s a reason wands have been a go-to for masturbators for years, and this lovely little wand is no exception. It’s got intense amounts of power which will blow you away, and it fits neatly in your handbag. What’s not to love?

