7 Things You Need To Know Before You Quit Your Job

Let’s face it, a lot of people don’t really like their jobs. Unless you’re one of the lucky few blessed to actually be working for an awesome company doing something you’re super passionate about, wasting away at a nine to five every day can be pretty awful.

But quitting your job and never looking back is a really big decision that shouldn’t be rushed into, even though the urge to bust into your bosses office, make a dramatic speech and passionately shout “I quit” becomes unbearable, it’s wise to hold back and do some serious soul-searching and research first.

Then, if you’re absolutely sure you want to throw in the towel and try your luck elsewhere, you should ensure you’ve considered these seven critical things…

1. Obviously, you need to know if this is really, really what you want to do.

2. Think about how your employer has handled resignations in the past – do they take it well, or like a betrayal? If so, you’ll need to plan your exit strategy accordingly.

3. Know what the current job market is like so you can have an idea how easy (or difficult) it will be to find a new role.

4. Have a game plan for what you’re going to do for money while you’re transitioning or unemployed, as well as a few clever budget hacks up your sleeve.

5. Have a plan B in place, like a savings buffer or small loan, should it take longer than expected to find a new job, so you’re not left penniless with bills piling up.

6. Keep in mind that the best and most professional way to give your resignation notice is in person, and showing appreciation for your time with the company, so you can leave with a good reference.

7. At the end of the day, YOLO, so after you’ve done your research, go with your gut and do whatever will make you the happiest. After all, your dream career could be just around the corner…

Images via giphy.com, imgur.com, tumblr.com.

Comment: What advice can you give about quitting your job?