7 Types Of Bags You Need To Take On Your Next Holiday

‘Cause these never go out of style.

Getting away from everyday life shouldn’t mean leaving all of your fashion cues in your closet. After all, traveling should open up a whole new way to express yourself – and if you’re visiting somewhere a tad sketchy but totally bucket-list-worthy, you’ll also need baggage that will help keep your belongings in your possession.

So pay off your credit cards, then add these to cart.

1. The overnighter

Kinnon’s Oxley Overnight Bag is by far the epitome of travel baggage. It is made to international carry-on dimensions, has an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap to suit your style, and is constructed from nappa leather that ages better than Claudia Schiffer. Plus it has a separate shoe compartment that can fit three pairs of shoes, and it’s chic AF so it can go from work to getaway in an instant. This is an investment piece you will not regret purchasing.

Get it here.

2. The neutral tote

Want to stay street-smart at your fave destination? Pacsafe is all about safety, and its slash-resistant Slingsafe LX200 Anti-Theft Compact Tote is proof of that. Not only is it equipped with shoulder straps that attach to each other for added security and can clip around chair legs so you can have peace of mind over brunch, it also has an RFID pocket that blocks your personal information on your credit cards from being stolen. Smarty pants!

Get it here.

3. The camera bag

This one’s for all those arty types out there who just can’t go anywhere without their DSLR – but cannot justify getting RSI from holding it all day and aren’t willing to drop style standards by donning a hideously branded camera strap. The extra padding on each wall and the base of Le Momi’s Alice Camera Bag will keep your exxy gear safe, plus there are specific spots for four credit cards, an iPad and three SD cards.

Get it here.

4. The hipster backpack

There’s a somewhat confusing concept that seems to be flooding the market at the moment: vegan leather. But it basically means the product is made with cruelty-free, ethically sourced materials. If this is something you support, get your hands on Urban Originals’ PETA-approved Night Fever backpack – it’s the most stylish one around, and the drawstring closure and magnetic clasp combo is a brilliant throwback to the ’80s.

Get it here.

5. The multitasking clutch

The Cord Roll was designed by Qantas pilot Shane Thompson with the aim of using it as a carry-on clutch for in-flight necessities such as headphones, hand creams and hair clips. But it can also keep your most precious belongings safe and ensure regularly used miscellaneous pieces aren’t lost at the bottom of your travel tote. It’s a great accessory for when you’re back home, too.

Get it here.

6. The two-in-one carrier

Going away for business? Let the Henty CoPilot be your wingwoman. It’s being touted as the ‘world’s first roll-up two-bag system’: the outer garment bag keeps work wear crease-free, and the spacious 20-litre inner utility bag holds up to a 17-inch laptop and anything else you need (read: that activewear you fully intended to wear until you crashed down on the bed).

Get it here.

7. The adventure backpack

This is the second time you’ll be seeing the Pacsafe brand in this piece – but that’s because it’s Just. That. Good. What you’re about to read may well blow your mind: Pacsafe’s Citysafe CX Anti-Theft Convertible Backpack can easily transform from a backpack to a crossbody bag. That’s two bags in one, gals. It includes a laptop compartment and features safety features such as a slash-resistant body and strap. Take that, thieves and gypsies!

Get it here.

Featured image via tumblr.com.

Comment: What’s your fave bag to travel with?