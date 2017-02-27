8 Products That Will Make Your Makeup Last Way Longer

Because ain’t nobody got time for touch-ups.

I love having fun with makeup and spending a really long time on my face before going out – or sometimes even in the morning before work.

However, it is incredibly frustrating when I wake up extra early to contour, highlight, attempt a winged eye, and create Kylie Jenner lips only to look in the mirror a few hours later and see everything smudged and running down my face.

You can only have those moments a few times before snapping and vowing to come to work without makeup the next day (yeah, right), but after a lot of trial and error, I learned there is actually something else you can do to prevent your makeup from fading and smudging: choosing the right products to begin with.

A creamy foundation looks dewy and fresh and is great when you go for a coffee with friends, but because of the oily consistency, it’s just not made to last for more than a couple of hours. It’s the same with a lot of other beauty products, so knowing what to use on those really long days where you just have to look perfect from a.m. to p.m. (and sometimes even back to a.m.) will make a world of difference.

The following eight products are hard to beat when it comes to durability. No matter what your day throws at you, these beauties won’t let you down…

1. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Makeup that is supposed to last all day needs a good base. This baby will hydrate your skin, but is oil-free, making makeup less likely to run down your face during the day.

2. Tarte Clean Slate™ Poreless 12-Hour Perfecting Primer

A primer is crucial when you need your makeup to look just as good at the end of the day as it did in the morning, and the Tarte Clean Slate is a fave among makeup pros, thanks tio its ability to act like a bond between skin and foundation and smooth out the appearance of pores.

3. MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

The holy grail among foundations, the MAC Pro Longwear is loved by makeup artists and celebs alike thanks to its durability. While it blends seamlessly, it actually repels moisture from the surface of the face, and therefore won’t budge or smear no matter what your day throws at you.

4. Clinique Eye Primer

If you’ve ever had eyeshadow gather in the creases of your eyes, you probably didn’t use an eye primer. This little bottle will not only ensure your eyeshadow never clumps up, it’ll also even out the skin tone around your eyes, creating the perfect base for any shade and perking your peepers up in the process.

5. Smashbox Photo Finish Lash Primer

Mascara and long days are a recipe for looking like a racoon. Thankfully, a lash primer like this beauty from Smashbox, will actually keep your mascara where it belongs, while also nourishing your lashes and adding volume.

6. Kat Von D Lock-In Setting Powder

There’s a reason Kat Von D’s makeup always looks flawless, and it’s mainly due to her unique setting powder, which is one of the finest, most lightweight powders on the market. It will set your entire face, especially around those more oily areas, like the nose and forehead, but never looks caked on or heavy.

7. Too Faced Lip Insurance Lip Primer

This magical little blue tube will easily double the durability of your fave lipstick or lipgloss. It acts as a primer for your pout, smoothing out lips and preventing any bleeding, fading, or creasing throughout the day.

8. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

The name says it all. The All Nighter setting spray will ensure your face stays put throughout even the wildest night out with the girls. It actually contains a temperature-controlling agent which cools skin, making it less likely to sweat or become oily – an absolute must-have not only for long days, but also for humid weather.

