9 Adults-Only Pools You’ll Definitely Wanna Dive Right Into

Because sometimes you just need a break from all the splashing and the squeals.

For all the single ladies, there is nothing worse than going on a girly getaway or solo sojourn and having to share the amenities with hyperactive kids. Heck, even the best parents I know need some solo time every now and then.

Enter the glory of adults-only pools. In these areas, you’ll often find fellow grown-up travellers catching up on the must-read novel of the summer, sipping cocktails at the swim-up bar, or even placing a bet wearing nothing but their swimmers. The perks vary across the board, but there’s one thing you won’t spot: rowdy children.

So if you need a break from the mini humans of society, here’s where the best 18-plus pool zones can be found.

Wailea Beach Resort, Maui, Hawaii

Anyone keen on free drinks? That’s what you’ll get when you rent one of six overwater cabanas at the Maluhia Serenity infinity pool. So set a rolling order, sit back and enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, Viti Levu, Fiji

The double-level Vahavu pool – the top for laps and the bottom for splashing about – is fitted with its own swim-up bar, where skilled bartenders make your tropical cocktail dreams come true. Food and drinks can also be delivered to your sunlounger.

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada

Couldn’t think of anything worse than laying poolside doing nothing? Firstly: what?! Secondly, head over to Fortuna (part of the seven-pool Garden of the Gods Oasis) at none other than Caesars Palace.

The St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Miami, Florida

Complimentary foot reflexology, smoothie tastings and sunscreen spritzes throughout the day – every adults-only pool should offer the kind of pamper that can only be found at the St Regis Tranquility Pool.

Beach Club, Hamilton Island, Queensland

The infinity-edge pool at this recently refurbished five-star hotel is cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Book a Beach Club room for direct access to it and the white sands of Catseye Beach.

Sixty Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California

This is somewhere the Sex and the City girls would’ve hung out if the show was based in Los Angeles, so channel the squad by watching the sun’s glow fade down over the Hollywood sign, cosmo in hand.

The Carnival fleet

If sea-bound holidays are more your thing but you’re terrified of being surrounded by screaming children, set sail on a ship with an adults-only zone. We love the hammocks on Carnival’s free-access Serenity deck – just be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego, California

Duck your head into the balmy 81-degree Fahrenheit water at the Relaxation Pool to hear music coming from the underwater sound system. Meanwhile, on dry land, be treated to complimentary bottled water, fresh fruit and iced towels.

The Haven Khao Lak, Phangnga, Thailand

The free-form salt-water pool at this adults-only resort – note: here that means 12 years and older – runs along the whole length of the lodge, which means you can swim out straight from your private terrace.

