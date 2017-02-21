9 Trends Seen At NYFW You Will Definitely Want To Copy

It’s time to shake things up in our wardrobes.

Paris, London and Milan’s fashion weeks are nice, but, let’s face it, New York Fashion Week is the coolest of them all. Street style rules this city, prompting most of the designers to make their collections a whole lot more wearable than Europe’s counterparts.

With the NY Autumn/Winter 2017 collections wrapping up this week, our brains are oversaturated with fashion inspo from the runways, making an imminent shopping trip very hard to resist.

However, it will take a few months for high street retailers to implement this season’s trends, so in the meantime we’ll try to be patient and enjoy the thrill of anticipation for these next-level amethyst prints and grandpa sweaters from NYFW’s runways…

1. Amethyst prints as seen at Givenchy

We love the hypnotic amethyst print dresses not only for the pretty hues, but also for the undeniable similarity of the pattern to a vagina – a beautiful feminist statement we’d love to wear (which would go well with these vagina-themed necklaces).

2. Monogrammed scarves as seen at Tory Burch

There’s no denying the trend of monogramming is here to stay, and the stunning stitching seen on silk scarves at Tory Burch adds a layer of elegance that would undoubtedly take any outfit to another level.

3. Head-to-toe red as seen at Coach

It’s hard to go wrong with a red dress, so why not add red accessories and fun prints? And while we’re at it, we’ll wear red lipstick as well.

4. Leather shorts as seen at Alexander Wang

Bella Hadid proves leather shorts don’t have to look kinky when worn with opaque tights and ankle boots. It’s the ultimate model-off-duty look Kate Moss would approve of.

5. Grandpa sweaters as seen at Marc Jacobs

Who would have thought raiding your grandpa’s closet would ever be desirable? But according to Marc Jacobs, that’s exactly what we should do. Oh, the nostalgia!

6. White power suits as seen at Ralph Lauren

Every woman needs a power suit to rock TF out in while we’re killing it at our next big job interview, and if it looks as good as this creme one, nothing can stop us from running the world.

7. Bow details as seen at Carolina Herrera

Bow details? Check. Cheeky open back? Check. Flirty flowing fabric? Check. With a backside this pretty, you’d want to turn your back on people all the time in a showstopper like this.

8. Floral head pieces as seen at Marchesa

While it might not be appropriate for the office, we just love the idea of wearing flowers in our hair, especially on those bad hair days we currently fix with arguably too much dry shampoo.

9. Patched bomber jackets as seen at Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid

Our denim jackets will have to make way for their more fun younger sister, patched denim bombers. And if they make us look anything like Gigi, we’ll take 10, please.

Images via instagram.com.

