9 Workouts You Can Do Right At Your Desk

If you’re not a total fitness freak who thrives on sweat and sore muscles, it can feel really hard to find time for exercise.

Between long work days, grocery shopping, keeping the house clean, and maintaining your social life, there’s simply not enough hours in the day for a workout if we also want to get the recommended amount of eight hours of sleep.

However, a little exercise goes a long way when it comes to living a longer, healthier life, especially if done regularly. Moreover, if you have a desk job and tend to sit hunched over a computer all day, your body is in desperate need for some back and neck relief exercise to prevent injuries and chronic pain.

So if you want to incorporate a bit of exercise into your work day and burn some of those calories from the slice of leftover birthday cake you’re about to get from the staff room, just five minutes will be enough to do these four exercises, followed by a five-step muscle relief routine, developed by movement expert and strength and conditioning coach, Matt Waterton.

The bonus? You can do each and every one of these easy workouts right at your desk…

The desk push-up

Rest your hands on the edge of your desk, take one step back, and push your body up and down on the desk to work out your arms, chest, and abdominal muscles. Repeat 20 times.

The chair dip

For killer triceps, place your hands on the edge of your chair, knuckles facing outwards. Stretch your legs and push yourself up off the chair before lowering your body just below the chair. To make it harder, lift one leg up in the air. Repeat 20 times.

The desk squat

To tone your butt and leg muscles, stand next to your desk with your legs shoulder-width apart, flex one foot, and bend your knees, going as low as feels comfortable. You can place one hand on the desk to help keep your balance. Repeat 20 times, then change to the other foot.

The chair sit-up

For some serious abs, sit at the edge of your chair holding onto it with your hands, and lift one leg at a time. Try to keep both feet off the ground the entire time. Repeat 20 times.

The second part of your five-minute office workout is targeted at those sore neck and back muscles that simply aren’t made for sitting eight hours a day or more. Waterton advises using these five quick and easy exercises to relieve your muscles and improve posture in the video below…

1. Wall push: targets shoulders, T spine extension, lower back and hamstrings.

2. Wall reach and twist: targets shoulders, lats, thoracic spine rotation and hip flexors.

3. Gunslingers: restore movement to thoracic spine, stretch upper back and shoulders.

4. Arm circles: targets shoulders, chest and thoracic spine.

5. Full body drill: targets everything.



