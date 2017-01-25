This Is What 24hrs Looks Like In The Life Of A Dildo Designer

How many people can say they play with sex toys during their morning meetings?

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, every woman needs a vibrator or a dildo. Embracing your sexuality alone (or with a partner) is a guaranteed way to start having better sex, and keeping the flame of your relationship burning red hot. But before we can buy a dildo, someone has to make it.

Bonny Hall is the product development director for women’s sex toy retailer, LoveHoney, where she’s been designing vibrators and dildos for the past 13 years.

“I was friends with the two guys who set up the company back in 2002. When they told me about Lovehoney I had never even seen a sex toy before let alone owned one,” says the sex toy afficianado.

“I wouldn’t say I’m more sexual than the next woman, but what I am is more knowledgeable and more open about sex.”

Giving the gift of pleasure to women across the world is just one of the perks of her less than conventional job. Hall has worked with Fifty Shades Of Grey author, E.L James, and is regularly flown around the world to research new trends in the sex toy market and collaborate with likeminded people. For her, ‘just another day at the office’ is worlds away from the usual nine to five. Here’s what an average day looks like in the life of a dildo designer, as told by Hall herself…

8:30a.m.

I’m at my desk and open my inbox to a page full of emails. The day starts with China. I’ve got a window of opportunity before the factories close and the suppliers go home. I’ll deal with anything urgent and gather notes ready for the daily NPD meeting (New Product Development, aka, No Problem Dude).

9:30a.m.

We sit down as a team to go through all of the open projects, any issues that have arisen and any status changes on jobs. One of the best parts of this meeting is reviewing the samples that have arrived in. We’ll turn the vibes on, look at the functions, shapes, aesthetic and then make changes and suggestions on how they can be improved. No meeting is ever the same!

10:00a.m.

After the meeting we’ve all got a long to-do list to follow up. We also believe that a picture saves a thousand words, so from our morning meeting we’ll often create mini presentations and reports for our suppliers to update them on projects.

12:00p.m.

I catch up with the buying manager to see what our stock looks like. We’ve recently launched two new warehouses in Australia and the US, so there’s plenty to cover.

1:00p.m.

Lunchtime! I’m terrible about leaving my desk and tend to work through lunch with one hand mechanically lifting the food to my mouth whilst the other one keeps typing.

2:00p.m.

I try to keep time free in the afternoons for research and planning for the future. We work up to three years ahead in product development, so we have to keep an eye on trends in designs, materials, functionality and manufacturing. You can find inspiration everywhere.

You’ll often find us looking at homeware, including kitchen and bathroom gadgets, as well beauty products. There are several vibrators on the market that are based on perfume bottle shapes, and also a very popular wand vibrator based on a luxury bottle opener! It’s amazing where inspiration can hit if you open your eyes and you start to look at everyday objects in a different way…

5:00p.m.

I try to leave the office on time, although I’m often waylaid speaking with the US, who start working at the end of the UK day.

7:00p.m.

I’m pouring a glass of wine, listening to music and cooking dinner. Then, if needed, I’ve got a home office where I can finish up any work from the day and plan the next business trip away.

10:00p.m.

It’s time to hit the hay and prep for another busy day. I may or may not use one of the products I designed to help soothe myself off to sleep…

