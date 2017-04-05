This might be the end of acne…

Whether you only break out around that time of the month, or you do battle with acne every day, you could benefit from a vaccine currently being developed by a group of research scientists at the University of California, San Diego.

This week, Allure reported that an acne vaccine is in the works and could be ready within the next two years.

Formulating the vaccine is challenging, as Eric C. Huang, who heads up the project, explained: “Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnes bacteria that are with you your whole life…we couldn’t create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you.” But Huang’s team has found a way to block the negative effects of P. acnes without killing the friendly bacteria itself. “We found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin – the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne.”

The vaccine has shown promising results on skin biopsies, but hasn’t been tested on any actual acne patients yet. Huang says that’s the next step; those clinical trials will begin soon and will likely take one to two years.

If it seems like acne is on the rise, that’s because it is. “The incidence of adult female acne is increasing every year,” Dr Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Allure. Zeichner said the cause for the increase is a mystery; he compared skin to people’s personalities, saying some people are argumentative, while others are more mild-mannered. “Histrionic skin fights back against bacteria we’re all covered in and breaks out.”

If your skin is the dramatic type, hold on: help is on the way. In the meantime, try one of these masks to clear up your complexion, or – if you’re very brave – you could even try urine therapy to get that dewy glow.

Image via Shutterstock.

