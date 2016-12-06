Our faves are both up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The 2017 Grammy Award nominees have been announced, and as expected, Adele and Beyoncé led the pack with nods for the big three awards: record, album, and song.

Lemonade, Beyoncé’s album about infidelity – written after her husband, Jay Z, allegedly had an affair – is up for best album, along with Adele’s 25. Other nominees in the best album category are Views by Drake, Purpose by Justin Bieber, and A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, from Sturgill Simpson.

Record of the Year, which recognizes the overall performance and production of a song, rather than the songwriting itself, is a contest between Adele’s Hello and Queen Bey’s Formation. Also contending for the prize are 7 Years by Lukas Graham, Work by Rihanna featuring Drake, and Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots.

The award for best song goes to a song’s writer, rather than the artist who performed it. Of course, in Beyoncé and Adele’s case, those are one and the same. They’re each also nominated in this category for Formation and Hello. Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself, Mike Posner’s I Took a Pill in Ibiza, and Lukas Graham’s 7 Years are also up for songwriting.

The nominations were announced by Meghan Trainor, winner of the Best New Artist Grammy in 2016. Chance the Rapper leads this years crop of newbie nominees, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Anderson Paak, Maren Morris, and The Chainsmokers.

David Bowie, who died in January, was nominated posthumously in the Alternative Music Album category, for Blackstar.

James Corden will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Here’s a complete list of the nominees.

Meanwhile, whet your appetite with a few of the nominated songs:

