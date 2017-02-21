“We will always be a family.”

Angelina Jolie is finally speaking publicly about her divorce from Brad Pitt. In an interview with the BBC World News promoting her new movie, First They Killed My Father, Jolie called the past few months “a very difficult time” and said she hopes her family will be “stronger” once they get through it.

“We are a family and we will always be a family,” said Jolie, 41, echoing the popular narrative that many divorced celebrities perpetuate – that getting divorced doesn’t change anything, and that you can still be a family the way you were before – maybe even a happier family. “My focus is finding this way through. As I said, we are and forever will be a family. That is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

However, Jolie admits that life post-split is chaotic. “Right now…everybody’s in my room. Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get [the] dog out, who’s going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

Jolie and Pitt have five children, ranging in age from 15 down to eight year-old twins: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The couple were together for 10 years before tying the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony at their home in France, surrounded by their kids.

“Many, many people find themselves in this situation,” said Jolie, who famously began her relationship with Pitt when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Of course, many people do get divorced, although not many end up battling in court over millions of dollars and multiple homes while having their pictures splashed all over newsstands on a weekly basis.

As for the future, Jolie’s focus is solidly on her kids. “In five years’ time I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing really interesting things, and I imagine in many different parts of the world, and I’ll be supporting them.”

You can watch the whole interview here:

Image via Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock, Inc.