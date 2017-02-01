The Carters announced their impending bundles of joy via Instagram.

In the midst of several months of bleak news cycles, we finally have something to celebrate: Queen Bey is pregnant again – and with twins this time!

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have been married since 2008. Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in January 2012. Beyoncé announced the happy news via Instagram, with a glowing picture displaying her bump in all its glory.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

In her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream, Beyoncé revealed that her first pregnancy ended in miscarriage. She compared being pregnant to falling in love, saying, “you are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.”

Beyoncé’s latest album, Lemonade, is nominated in nine categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, coming up on February 12. The album is widely viewed as a chronicle of Jay Z’s infidelity and the couple’s subsequent reconciliation.

Whatever happened between the two, this certainly makes for a happy chapter in their storybook romance. We can’t wait to see what next year’s Carter family Halloween costumes will look like.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Image via Instagram