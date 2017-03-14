Queen Bey doesn’t do anything by accident…

On Monday, Beyoncé blessed the Internet with a new set of gorgeous photos showcasing her growing twin baby bump – and it didn’t take long before fans started buzzing that the superstar had surreptitiously revealed the gender of her impending bundles of joy.

The secret message, according to the Beyhive, is conveyed by the earrings she’s wearing with her high-heeled velvet black boots, diamond-encrusted choker, and $4,900 Gucci handbag. The dangling discs are the same ones she sported in her 2008 music video for ‘If I Were A Boy.’

Clearly, her followers say, this means at least one of the twins she’s expecting with husband Jay Z must be a boy. Beyoncé and Jay Z are already parents to a daughter, Blue Ivy, born in 2012.

Beyoncé is Having BOYS…. BEYONCÉ is having BOYS. 😱😱😱😱😱

She wearing them earrings from the video “If I Were A Boy” #WAKEUP pic.twitter.com/YE29ADPG6s — 🔱King B (@KhalilBattle96) March 13, 2017

Besides just revealing the gender of her twins, some fans are speculating that Bey’s emerald ring means she’s due in May. Emerald is the birthstone for May, and so far, she’s been tight-lipped about when the twins are expected to arrive.

Earrings from If I Were A Boy video, Still rocking emerald. Beyoncé is having twin boys and is due in May. pic.twitter.com/b7i6zSW0rj — GagaLovesBey (@BeyLovesGaga) March 13, 2017

For those keeping score at home, Bey wore a knockout green dress for the Beauty and the Beast premiere last week…

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Beyoncé is known for dropping subtle hints that are later revealed to have hidden meaning – like when she kept posting pictures of lemons in the days leading up to the surprise release of her Grammy-nominated 2016 album, Lemonade.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:17am PDT

When Bey made her original pregnancy announcement, some fans thought the pink bow on her Agent Provocateur bra signaled that one baby is a girl, while her light blue Liviara bottoms indicated the other baby is a boy.

Of course, only time will tell whether the earrings and the emerald really do signal the arrival of two little boys in May. Until then, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more hints…

