Giving an award to a guy accused of sexual harassment might not have been the best idea.

When Casey Affleck won the Best Actor award for Manchester by the Sea at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, the audience reaction probably wasn’t quite what he’d hoped for.

First Brie Larson, who won Best Actress last year for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room, and who presented this year’s Best Actor award, refused to clap for Affleck as he made his way to the stage to accept his statue.

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr — Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017

This wasn’t the first time Larson had to present Affleck with an award this season, and she didn’t look too happy about it before, either.

All award season Brie Larson, who starred in a movie about sexual assault, had to present Casey Affleck all his awards. pic.twitter.com/L2WbQvSJNv — Marnie (@ChrnclsOfMarnia) February 27, 2017

Then during Affleck’s acceptance speech, Chrissy Teigen rested her head on husband John Legend’s shoulder and appeared to take a short nap.

Look at Chrissy Teigen back there pretending to sleep through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nM7UgQ6Rl9 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 27, 2017

In his speech, Affleck acknowledged fellow nominee Denzel Washington, saying Washington was “one of the first people who taught me how to act.” Washington appeared unimpressed.

Denzel Washington’s reaction during the Casey Affleck speech where he was thanking him #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/66b5Gc1o5j — Von_loves_fashion (@Vonlovesfashion) February 27, 2017

While making the 2010 film I’m Still Here, Affleck allegedly sexually harassed and verbally abused two women on the set: producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka. The Daily Beast published a comprehensive article detailing the many incidents White and Gorka claim took place in the lawsuit they brought against Affleck. While Affleck denied the allegations, he eventually agreed to settle the case out of court, using a mediator.

After the ceremony, Affleck posed with fellow Oscar winners Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Mahershala Ali, but he wasn’t exactly warmly accepted by the group – particularly by Davis, who threw him some epic side-eye.

VIOLA DAVIS DOING THE LORDS WORK AND LEANING AS FAR AWAY AS POSSIBLE FROM CASEY AFFLECK IN THIS PICTURE pic.twitter.com/8lfjQjcAmZ — *** (@kenobarnes) February 27, 2017

viola davis has murdered casey affleck in her head in 15 different ways already pic.twitter.com/CvvnD0LKE2 — *** (@kenobarnes) February 27, 2017

And so, in yet another case where men accused of abusing women seem immune to professional repercussions, Affleck continues to experience career success and collect accolades. It’s worth noting, however, that this might be because Affleck is a white man. Black filmmaker Nate Parker’s critically acclaimed film, Birth of a Nation, was not only shut out of the awards circuit but flopped at the box office after rape allegations against him came to light last summer.

